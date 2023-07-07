He won in Brazil in 2017 and 2019, while in 2021 and 2022 he finished second. In short, he is a driver and a character who knows his stuff, even if everything works a bit differently in the Carrera Cup Italia, starting with the fact that the Brazilian one-make brand is held in a single-management regime.

Marçal Müller was literally catapulted onto the Vallelunga track by Enrico Fulgenzi and his EF Racing team to replace Larry Ten Voorde and at the age of 30 he took up the challenge, even managing to improve a lot during his Italian debut.

In fact, without any previous experience on European tracks (apart from a presence at Estoril in the annual event in which the Porsche Carrera Cup Brasil plays an extra-continental appointment), now the 30-year-old driver from Nova Hamburgo, a city located in the province of Porto Alegre, southern Brazil, is ready to face Mugello (first hour of free practice of the third round soon), one of the most varied, fastest and challenging circuits.

Which in fact Müller “respects” a lot: “Yesterday we did a track walk, it’s a roller coaster track, for me it’s a dream to be and race here. I honestly don’t know how we’ll go, we’ll see how the first laps go…”.

Tell us about your first approach to the Carrera Cup Italia: what are the differences with the Brazilian single-brand store?

“The real big difference is that you don’t have ABS. A factor that didn’t turn out to be easy for me on my first visit. Here you have to take slightly different trajectories otherwise you risk blocking. Then here in Italy there are differences in the setup of the car. In Brazil, a single team takes care of all the cars so they are in fact all the same and there are only small adjustments that can be made, while here the differences are greater and from team to team and the cars are more aggressive. Here we drive with more understeer, here the car is aggressive. There are more things to have to adapt to ”.

What was it like arriving in Vallelunga without knowing practically anything about the championship?

“The positive thing is that in Vallelunga I had 4 hours of pre-race testing. It wasn’t easy anyway, also because the tracks are new to me too. I trained on the simulator but not enough, there wasn’t time to train well. For Mugello instead I had more time to learn on the simulator, but unfortunately only one hour of free practice!”

What is the goal then?

“I’m focusing on adapting quickly to using the car with used tires and then launching myself into qualifying with the new ones, that’s the challenge.”

Probably the heat in Italy does not represent an extra difficulty…

“The heat is the same so it’s not a problem actually.”

Going back to your debut: we saw progress in Vallelunga.

“Yes, it was an obvious progression. In qualifying I didn’t adapt to the setup of the car, neither Enrico nor I had good feedback, but then we worked with a view to the race and we improved a lot until we finished race 2 in the top-10. Now here at Mugello I don’t know, let’s see how will the first laps go, I’m working to be able to get another top-10 or maybe get into the top-5…”