The Mugello qualifying session for Giorgio Amati in the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is a bitter end. Having said that in motorsport, everything can change at the speed of light, the situation of the young driver from Ghinzani Arco Motorsport became more complicated after the collision in the right rear area in qualifying with Scannicchio.

An episode that occurred at the Borgo San Lorenzo right-hand bend, whose barriers then contained the two cars that ended up in gravel. Amati’s car reported clearly visible damage both to the rear and especially along the entire right side and the contact has also come under investigation.

The Rimini driver should start from 15th position on the race 1 grid. The Ghinzani Arco team reveals optimism about the complete restoration of the car, but it is certainly a handicap start for a young and certainly talented man who arrived at Mugello with the already difficult “full package. optional “to play for the absolute title with Quaresmini, the team one with Ombra Racing and the Scholarship Program.

It will take a comeback to keep the riders’ standings open, otherwise things are not at all compromised, also because Leo Caglioni also had his problems on the Ombra team side (the young man from Bergamo finished only 20th in qualifying).

Obviously sorry for what happened in qualifying, on returning to his team’s tent, flanked by coach Gianni Morbidelli, Amati at the moment understandably put his hands in his hair: “I thought he had seen me, instead …”, he told hot.

“Scannicchio took me on the left rear – he then continued -. I’m sorry for him too because I really thought he saw me, he was going slowly … I think now the team has to do a really great job …”