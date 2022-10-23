The first start of race 2 of the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello was characterized by the Fontana-Quaresmini-Cerqui carom with the latter finished on the wall and consequent red flag. But a detail of that start also affects the end-of-race classification of the Michelin Cup.

Alberto De Amicis, winner of the category at the finish line, was penalized by 5 seconds in the post-race for an incorrect positioning on the grid and was thus relegated to fifth position as the first.

The victory in the class then goes to runner-up Alex De Giacomi, with the confirmed champion Cassarà second and Francesco Maria Fenici, promoted to third with the AB Racing 911 GT3 Cup. Fourth, right in front of his teammate, finally climbs the Ebimotors rider Paolo Gnemmi.

Penalty of 25 seconds, with no reflexes in fact, finally for Marco Galassi for contact with Paolo Venerosi a few minutes from the end.