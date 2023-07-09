The top-10 of race 1 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello has changed. In the final classification released late yesterday evening, the two 5-second penalties inflicted on Leonardo Caglioni and Aldo Festante appear, which revolutionized the positions and granted the leader Gianmarco Quaresmini a couple of precious points more in the championship.

Caglioni was penalized for the contact which forced Andrea Fontana to go off-piste at the Arrabbiate with consequent loss of positions while they were battling for sixth place.

Festante, on the other hand, was considered the driver who triggered the initial contact between Enrico Fulgenzi and Pietro Armanni who then forced the race direction to use the safety car to recover the two cars that ended up in the gravel at Materassi.

As a result of the penalties, Caglioni drops from sixth to eighth at the finish line, while Festante drops from seventh to eleventh. Consequently, promoted Artem Slutskii sixth (his best of him in the debut season), Quaresmini seventh, Jorge Lorenzo ninth and Lorenzo Ferrari tenth.