Engines running and best time by Alberto Cerqui in free practice of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia which at Mugello was the protagonist of a perky, balanced start if we only consider the times with the most used Michelins and went smoothly without any particular problems, even if perhaps the number of track limits that was talked about so much in F1 during and after the Austrian GP is surprising.

The BeDriver driver from Brescia finished the only session scheduled for Friday in the Italian one-make series in 1’51″018, a time obtained just a few minutes from the end and probably still a limit that is not so significant in view of qualifying.

The heat certainly played its part this afternoon and in fact no one was able to get under the wall of 1 and 51, which is expected in tomorrow morning’s qualifying with a few degrees less. In any case, the 2021 champion has always been among the best in the session, which in the first part had highlighted Matteo Malucelli (then tenth at 1″3 from Cerqui at the end), while the current leader Gianmarco Quaresmini never scored top-10 results.

The reigning champion thus concluded the day with only the 17th time, 2″2 behind the leader. Certainly many also wanted to hide, if not all, at least part of their potential or did not put on new or very fresh tyres.

From the beginning of the 60 minutes available, Leo Caglioni appeared perky, who with Ombra Racing obtained the second best time one tenth from Cerqui and is now aiming for redemption after the unfortunate stall at the start in Vallelunga.

The biggest surprises came from the Slutskii twins instead. The two Target Competition rookies finished respectively in third place at 6 tenths (Zakhar) and in sixth place at 1″1 (Artem), also taking the lead in some sections of the session.

The Villorba Corse drivers made a good impression, with Benny Strignano fourth and Riccardo Agostini completing the top-5, both one second behind Cerqui.

Diego Bertonelli found a place in the top-10, seventh with Bonaldi Motorsport, Andrea Fontana, eighth with Ebimotors, and a convincing Jorge Lorenzo, ninth at 1″2 with the Q8 Hi Perform Team.

The eleventh overall time allowed Alberto De Amicis to confirm himself as a reference among the contenders for the Michelin Cup. His 1’52″429 remained unbeaten and detached all the others by at least a second.

Behind the Ebimotors standard-bearer was Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) and followed in the timesheet by Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors), Francesco Maria Fenici (AB Racing) and a revived Max Montagnese (Team Malucelli), while Alex De Giacomi was only .etymology with Tsunami RT.

After the round played this afternoon, qualifying will start tomorrow morning (Saturday), in a single session from 9.55 to 10.35. Race 1 is always scheduled for Saturday starting at 16.45 and live TV on Sky Sport Action (Sky 205) and also live streaming in HD www.carreracupitalia.it.

