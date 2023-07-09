he achieved today in race 2 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is the first success of the season for Alberto Cerqui and the BeDriver team, which welcomed him into the team at the beginning of this season.

It is therefore also the first joint success for the driver from Brescia and the team directed by Alessandro Poli, who was also very smiling on the podium of the Tuscan track, shared, like yesterday, even if with the positions changed, with Riccardo Agostini (Villorba Corse) and Matteo Malucelli, who thanks to his third place has climbed to the top of the championship standings.

At only 3 points, the standard bearer of Team Malucelli has his first pursuer in Cerqui. Not surprisingly, the driver from Brescia doesn’t limit himself to looking at Mugello, because when the restart at Monza in September there will be even more rivals given that Amati, Iaquinta and Ten Voorde will also be back in the game.

“We needed a redemption weekend like this – Cerqui exclaims after celebrating his first success in 2023 –. This is my track. This year we had also prepared very well and especially for Mugello we did two tests. I know I have a little more in certain situations here, even if both Malucelli and Agostini have shown that they are up to it. I mostly tried not to make a mistake.”

“In qualifying I put the car in front in race 2 and almost in race 1, in which I managed second place well and today I was aware that I had excellent pace, even if they didn’t give up behind and I grit my teeth until the end! “

It’s the longed-for and awaited seal after the unfortunate race 2 of the last round: “After zeroing in Vallelunga I can only go on the attack, my attitude won’t change. In Monza I know that my opponents who are absent here because they are busy at Silverstone will return. We need to push twice as much!”