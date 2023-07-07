In the Mugello paddock, the most smiling at the end of free practice in the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is Alberto Cerqui. The BeDriver rider obtained the best feedback in today’s free practice but above all he found the answers he was looking for after having also carried out the test last week.

However, the 2021 champion is also aware that the biggest difference in this hot Friday was also made by the tire choices (in addition to perhaps a few too many track limits), in the sense that not everyone fitted or forced new Michelins, so much so that strangely the gaps in the second part of the session widened dramatically after a rather balanced first half hour as per tradition.

In short, on the Tuscan circuit, a very tight double battle is expected for the pole positions of race 1 and race 2 and the puzzle remains on what was seen on the track, not entirely decipherable given the different choices and the times canceled due to track limits: “We started the weekend well – commented Cerqui at the end of the day –, already from the test we knew we had a competitive car. Let’s say that some rivals and I had new tires and we made a bit of a difference, I expect that tomorrow we will all be much closer. However, I’m happy with the placement and now we’re concentrating, trying to find some refinements for qualifying. I am very confident, I expect an excellent qualifying and I thank the whole team because they are really giving me a great support. Fingers crossed, I’m going to push hard!”.

Then there is the unknown heat, with the hope that tomorrow morning (Saturday morning) the sun will not strike so exaggeratedly, even if the forecasts show a continuous increase in temperatures: “This heat doesn’t make the track too fast and even physically it’s not easy to race in these conditions, it’s difficult to maintain concentration in the cockpit…”.