Alberto Cerqui’s weekend at Mugello ended in triumph, where the BeDriver driver won race 2 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and with it a very important full of points with a view to chasing the title, with the desire for leadership now in the hands of Matteo Malucelli (Team Malucelli), winner yesterday and third today after being burned by Riccardo Agostini (then second at the finish line with Villorba Corse) at the start.

The trio that monopolized the two podiums in the Mugello races is now at the top of the standings and the various protagonists are divided by a few points, while Gianmarco Quaresmini is forced to chase after today’s retirement following a duel and related contact with Enrico Fulgenzi while battling for ninth place.

Cerqui won from pole position and managed the restart on lap 5 well when the safety car entered the track after a few corners due to a carom caused by Pietro Armanni, who went off the track at Materassi and then came back involving several (and very unlucky) cars.

In the first laps Jorge Lorenzo was the leading protagonist. The official driver of the Q8 Hi Perform Team started from the sixth box of the grid and at the start he had an excellent starting point, so much so that he passed Caglioni, Strignano and Malucelli and shortly after Agostini too.

The safety car calmed spirits for a few laps and in the second half the Majorcan even attacked Cerqui but finished slightly wide at San Donato, surrendering to Agostini and a few corners later also to Malucelli, who returned to the podium positions.

While the top three started a separate race, Lorenzo maintained fourth position for a long time battling with Benny Strignano at the wheel of the second Villorba Corse 911 GT3 Cup. Aldo Festante fell on the two in the second part of the race, with Dinamic Motorsport author of the fastest lap on lap 7 in 1’52″546.

The trio fought for a long time until the fourth place of the already multiple MotoGP champion was almost consolidated, but a mistake at the exit of Arrabbiata 2 caused the Spaniard to spin on the gravel with the consequent loss of positions.

At the finish line Lorenzo thus collected a precious tenth place (second top-10 of the weekend after the ninth place in race 1), while Strignano gained the fourth position and Festante the fifth.

Behind them, therefore, came Leo Caglioni sixth with the first 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing, Andrea Fontana seventh with Ebimotors, a comeback Lodovico Laurini (Dinamic Motorsport) and Diego Bertonelli, ninth with Bonaldi Motorsport.

The final twist involved the Michelin Cup, where Alberto De Amicis won once again but in this case practically without… wanting to. The Ebimotors standard-bearer had been overtaken in the first corners by his teammate Paolo Gnemmi, who led the category up to 2 laps from the end ahead of De Amicis himself and Francesco Maria Fenici (AB Racing).

In the finale, Gnemmi spun out of Scarperia, remaining dangerously on the move in the center of the track at the very moment when Fenici arrived, who, shivering, couldn’t avoid the 911 GT3 Cup of the Milanese driver, ending up off the track. Luckily both conscious, they were immediately taken to the medical center for investigations of the case.

The Michelin Cup podium was thus completed by Alex De Giacomi, second after yesterday’s third place with Tsunami RT, and by Marco Galassi, on his first podium of the season with Team Malucelli.

Now the Carrera Cup Italia goes “on vacation”: summer break until mid-September, when the resumption of the Italian one-make brand makes an appointment at the Monza National Circuit to inaugurate the second half of the championship.