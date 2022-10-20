In the more spring than autumn sun of Mugello, the last free practice of the season of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is marked by the best time of Diego Bertonelli in 1’50 “831, placed second more than the best time of the homologous round disputed in July always on the Tuscan circuit.

So the grand finale of the Italian flagship store begins a little quietly, which will decide all the titles up for grabs. Someone has also hidden well, in reality, and the feeling is that in Friday’s qualifying the results will drop a lot.

Also because in the final of the 80 minutes of practice those who were trying a time-attack with new (or almost new) Michelin was stopped by the red flag displayed for Andrea Fontana’s gravel exit at the San Donato curve with consequent end of the games.

Bertonelli, at the home race, where he aims for third place in the championship with the BeDriver team, was the only one to go under the wall of 1 and 51 together with Alberto Cerqui, preceded by just 48 thousandths. The reigning champion, in a sort of starter of the challenge between the team between Ghinzani Arco and Ombra, in turn precedes the leader of the classification Gianmarco Quaresmini, third two tenths from Bertonelli.

For the leader from Brescia there was a good response in “51 clear” against the 17th time of Giorgio Amati. The rival for the drivers and team titles (as standard bearer Ghinzani Arco like Cerqui) has in fact remained delayed, perhaps also due to a track limit at Arrabbiata 1.

Nice return with immediate top-5 for both 3 tenths from the leader for Risto Vukov, fourth of the day with GDL Racing, and Matteo Malucelli, author of some very interesting split times and now ready to launch the attack with the family team in the tests officers (he was the poleman already in July).

A little more detached, at 6 tenths, is followed by the trio formed by Enrico Fulgenzi, sixth with his EF Racing, Giammarco Levorato, seventh with Tsunami RT and the best today among the under of the Scholarship Program, and Keagan Masters, the South African of AB Racing finished eighth.

In the top 10, therefore, two other youngsters, 8 tenths behind: Benny Strignano, brilliant again with Villorba Corse, and Leo Caglioni (Ombra Racing), also involved for the Team title and in the running for the Scholarship nomination, which promises to be very balanced. A little further back in the time list, Jorge Lorenzo (Team Q8 Hi Perform) was the author of a promising 12th time, 1 “1 behind Bertonelli.

The 11th time is instead worth the cover of the Michelin Cup to Alberto De Amicis. The Ebimotors driver was the only protagonist of the category to drop below 1 and 52, trimming 6 tenths to his teammate Paolo Gnemmi.

Marco Cassarà is even more detached, in control with Raptor Engineering one step away from the title, while Piero Randazzo (Ombra Racing) and Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) complete the top-5 in front of the challenger Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT).

In class, Carlo Scarpellini’s gravel off-piste at Scarperia was worth mentioning, which caused a first red flag of about 8 minutes around mid-shift. The Racevent standard bearer, having brought the 911 GT3 Cup number 77 back to the roadway with the help of the crane, then returned to the pits independently.

In the Silver Cup, the leader of the classification Davide Scannicchio (ZRS Motorsport) is ahead by just two tenths on a perky Luigi Peroni and three on Paolo Venerosi, both on the 911 GT3 Cup model 991.II of the Ebimotors team.

And now the great battle for pole position is expected on the unusual Friday entirely dedicated to qualifying. Tomorrow appointment with the two qualifying sessions from 15.30 to 16.05 (PQ1) and then for the top-15 from 16.15 to 16.30, when PQ2 will decide the pole position and the definitive starting grid of a race 1 which on Saturday at 17.10 could already decide one or more titles (live TV on Sky Sport Arena, Sky channel 204, and live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.it).

The times of free