Yesterday’s Amati-Scannicchio contact in qualifying for the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello was “canceled” by the respective teams, who worked for a long time on their respective 911 GT3 Cups, which remained rather damaged after also ending up in the protective barriers of the right-handed Borgo San Lorenzo (“It was a misunderstanding”, the words of Scannicchio).

Both will therefore be able to line up at the start of race 1 at 17.10, which will be broadcast by Sky Sport Arena on TV and on www.carreracupitalia.it in live streaming always in HD.

Amati will be positioned in the eighth row, 15th and ready with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport to give his best in terms of absolute title (it would be a feat against Quaresmini’s advantage), team title (against Ombra Racing’s direct rivals) and Scholarship Program.

The restoration of car number 28 is commendable, with the team remaining working in the paddock until 1.15 tonight and first this morning to return to the Mugello Circuit to resume work around 8.00, then “signed” on the mudguard once finished (in the photo with Amati thanking).

The guys from ZRS Motorsport went a little better, but only because the piece they were waiting for arrived directly this morning. Then it was hard work again and they are still refining some details of Scannicchio’s car.

As for the driver from Verona, one step away from the Silver Cup title (he will only need to cross the finish line this afternoon), the contact was not “canceled” by the stewards, who fined him and relegated him by 6 positions on the grid and therefore he will line up at the back of the group.