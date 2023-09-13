Return to the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia with great news and eagerly awaited challenges for the Scuderia Villorba Corse. The Venetian team returns to line up in the Italian single-brand championship after the summer break and in Monza next weekend it is ready to relaunch its bid for the title, in which it is now fully involved.

For the first time in the season, the team led by Raimondo Amadio will field three 911 GT3 Cups shared in partnership with the Treviso Porsche Center: in addition to the usual ones for Riccardo Agostini and Benedetto “Benny” Strignano, the one entrusted to the Autodromo Nazionale will be added to Horia-Traian Chirigut.

The Romanian driver comes from Touring Car racing (ST and TCR) and will be making his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia, just as for Villorba Corse it will be the first time that one of its riders has entered among the protagonists of the Michelin Cup: “With pleasure – says team principal Amadio – in Monza we announce the third car and this will be the starter for 2024. Welcome to Horia, we hope that he will immediately feel at ease with Villorba and with the entire organization of the Carrera Cup”.

In the overall classification, however, the other two standard bearers are expected to battle. For Agostini it is a new appointment in search of the top after the 3 podiums achieved so far. The 29-year-old driver from Padua, already champion in 2015, upon returning to the championship after 8 years is one step away from the leadership and chasing the top of Malucelli, just 6 points away, while the team has currently gained second position in the team ranking .

Also thanks to Strignano. The 25-year-old driver from Barletta returned to the top-10 overall thanks to the top-5 obtained in the two races of the previous round held at Mugello and can now focus with greater confidence on Monza, where among other things he obtained his first podium in 2021 and historically it has always gone pretty well.

“Among the ‘Pros’ – concludes Amadio – we are confident for Benny, who has always been very strong on the Autodromo Nazionale. Riccardo comes from a very positive period (victory in GT Open last weekend, ed.) and he will certainly give his best. In view of this important stage there is optimism, we are halfway through a still long championship, all we have to do is push and work hard until the end”.