And that’s three out of three. Ten Voorde also wins his third race in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia: after two at the start of the season in Misano, here is race 1 in Monza in this fourth round which will be completed on Sunday with the second race of the weekend.

The sensational contact in the First Variante which forced Iaquinta and Masters to retire certainly helped, but he, third at the time, despite such a chaotic race complete with three safety cars, always seemed to be in absolute control. First of all about himself.

He too had come to terms with Iaquinta, for example. On the first lap the two covered about half the circuit, in the stretch from Roggia to Ascari, practically always paired, with the Calabrian also “bad” in attempting a couple of closes and the Dutch ace good at keeping the car in the race despite a couple of off-piste excursions on two wheels without ever responding to the “provocations”.

Great control of the operations was also noticed during the restarts from the safety cars, when those following him, Quaresmini in this case, never managed to get in the slipstream or even just hint at an attack at the end of the long starting straight. Every moment was truly under control, on the track as well as in the cockpit.

Situations and nuances that made the difference on Saturday in Monza and allowed Ten Voorde to rejoice at the end of the race, among other things by photographing the race and his performance with a few but effective words: “I have to say that it was all crazy! There was a lot of ‘passion’ on the track, in some situations even a little too much, but I managed to keep calm and bring home the points I wanted. Obviously I was a little ‘lucky with the contact (between Iaquinta and Masters, ed.). The race pace was still good so I have to congratulate Enrico Fulgenzi Racing, the team worked hard and I’m really happy”.

Now even the championship ranking speaks more and more in his favour, because Ten Voorde is now only 12 points away from the leadership, which in the meantime Quaresmini has fallen into, second today in race 2. Even if the ranking is really ultra-close and the best 6 protagonists are precisely divided by those 12 points…