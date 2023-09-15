Upon returning after the en plein at Misano in May, Larry Ten Voorde didn’t even make a mistake in the first session of the fourth round at Monza and in free practice he placed himself ahead of everyone in a crucial weekend for him in the pursuit of the championship top spot, which at the he is currently 30 points ahead and in the expert hands of Matteo Malucelli.

The Dutchman from EF Racing once again seemed perfect at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup on the long straights and between the curbs of Monza, certainly also helped in part by the fact that he took part in the Supercup round on the same Brianza circuit just two Sundays ago .

But his guard doesn’t lower, as a conscious professional. Because the Temple of Speed ​​exalts him, Enrico Fulgenzi’s team is like a family for him in the Carrera Cup and perhaps his rivals will be a little more worried tonight in view of qualifying and race 1 tomorrow (Saturday), but his feet remain firmly on the ground.

You only fly on the runway and you have to fly not only on Fridays, Ten Voorde explains: “I’m sure that my rivals will push hard, it’s a great championship! I usually don’t set expectations for myself, I go out on track and give my best. I know that everyone has worked very intensely for this round, so it’s nice to have started like this but the free practice doesn’t mean much, qualifying counts”.

Are there any further margins for the fight for pole position?

“Without a doubt we started well, but we can still develop something and that’s what we’ll do. Then we’ll start qualifying tomorrow (Saturday morning, ed.).”

How was the circuit compared to two weeks ago in Supercup?

“The track was quite similar, the only real difference is in the exhausts of the car compared to the one used in Supercup, so you are slightly slower but in the end the times are quite close.”

You seem to have a special feeling with Monza…

“Monza is always ‘fantastic’ (in Italian, ed.) for me! I get excited here, I have wonderful memories, I always have a big smile coming out of the Ascari curbs and I have to say thanks to Enrico Fulgenzi Racing, I’m really happy to be back, it’s a family and we started this weekend really well.”