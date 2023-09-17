The weekend of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza ends with the victory of Larry Ten Voorde also in race 2. If in race 1 he had been favored by the Iaquinta-Masters contact, this time the Dutch ace of EF Racing gained first position right from the start by overtaking Keagan Masters, who started in front of him on pole.

Ten Voorde specifically fitted new “jolly” Michelins and in fact from that moment on his was a solo race, among other things peppered with an impressive series of fast laps and ending not only with the champagne of victory in the race but also with the leadership in the championship, which he regains, albeit very briefly, upon his return after having already occupied it in the first weekend of the year in Misano.

The battle for the podium behind him was beautiful. At the start of the race, Gianmarco Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport) also managed to overtake Masters at the first corner, but then the Ombra Racing standard-bearer waited for the right moment to move up to at least second and that moment arrived on lap 11, when the South African overtook the reigning champion in the two Lesmo stretch.

Masters’ maneuver was beautiful, as he was able to celebrate at least second place after yesterday’s unfortunate slip while he was fighting for the victory. Quaresmini, however, was unable to repeat Saturday’s podium due to a long run in the Prima Variante on lap 12. This time it was the turn of his teammate Giorgio Amati, who in turn was able to make up for it after the innocent contact with Zakhar Slutskii in race 1.

Behind Amati, Benny Strignano also took advantage of Quaresmini’s long lead to gain fourth position, which at the finish line earned him his second fourth place of the weekend with the 911 GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse. Quaresmini thus had to settle for the top-5, losing the lead in the general classification to Ten Voorde and preceding Simone Iaquinta.

The two-time champion from Ghinzani Arco Motorsport, penalized on the grid and relegated from pole to ninth place, tried to make a comeback and was fighting with the others until the last laps, before finally settling for sixth position, thanks to some problems with the engine in the last few laps. turns.

Authors of a very regular race 2, in a manner not dissimilar to what both had already done on Saturday, Aldo Festante (Dinamic Motorsport) and Leonardo Caglioni (Ombra Racing) finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Jorge Lorenzo’s ninth place was consistent and interesting, given how he achieved it. The former two-wheel champion found a precious top-10 for Team Q8 Hi Perform after overtaking several rivals in the first laps, in a tussle with Riccardo Agostini (who slipped out of the points zone with Villorba Corse in the final) and Alberto Cerqui (not went beyond 11th place with BeDriver).

Confirming the feeling with the Autodromo Nazionale, after the sixth place in a great comeback yesterday, Lodovico Laurini confirmed himself in the top-10 completing it at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup of Dinamic Motorsport.

However, the respective races of Diego Bertonelli (only 12th with Bonaldi Motorsport) and Matteo Malucelli (only 14th with the family team) were difficult: the latter experienced a truly difficult weekend in Monza.

In the Michelin Cup, Alberto De Amicis picked up the pace, returning to victory and putting the mortgage on the category title after yesterday a post-race penalty had relegated him to second. It will be difficult for rivals to counter the Ebimotors standard bearer this year, even if Alex De Giacomi did not give up an inch after losing positions in a tussle with a Pro driver, recovering to third place on the podium for further points to give oxygen to the his pursuit.

On the second step of the podium, however, a newfound Francesco Fenici took his place. The AB Racing standard-bearer had just returned from the unfortunate accident at Mugello and tried to get back into rhythm after two months without training. He was rewarded with a good race 2, in which he also found the podium again.

And now we go to the Porsche Festival: the Carrera Cup Italia will once again be the protagonist in the most passionate and awaited context and, given the premises, it heralds a spectacular fifth and penultimate round at the Misano World Circuit on the weekend of 8 October.