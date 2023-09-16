Larry Ten Voorde is perfect among the contacts, accidents and the three safety cars that characterized a chaotic and, to be honest, even spectacular race 1 of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza.

Starting from the starting grid in third position, after a fantastic head-to-head on the first lap with Simone Iaquinta (paired from Roggia to Ascari!), the Dutch ace of EF Racing gained the lead shortly after the restart from the second safety car, on lap 5, when Iaquinta himself and the poleman and leader at that time Keagan Masters came into contact with the First Variant while braking.

The two-time champion and standard bearer of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport stopped after a few meters with broken suspension, but the returning South African also had to retire shortly afterwards with the damaged car. A real joke, with the two still finding themselves in the front row tomorrow (Sunday) at 12.30 for the start of race 2 (live on Sky Sport Max and Cielo): this time with Iaquinta on pole and Masters second.

The one on lap 5 that knocked out the pacesetters was the most important twist of the race, but certainly not the only one. At the start it was already chaos in the First Variant, with Giorgio Amati (Dinamic Motorsport) who perhaps not realizing the presence of Zakhar Slutskii inside touched the Target Competition rookie causing both to retire.

First lap and first safety car with two excellent retirements, therefore. Three laps of neutralization and on lap 4 restart with unchanged positions in front: Masters, Iaquinta and Ten Voorde followed by Gianmarco Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport), Diego Bertonelli (Bonaldi Motorsport) and the Villorba Corse duo Benny Strignano and Riccardo Agostini.

One lap and at the new passage in the first variant the mess between Iaquinta and Masters allows the pursuers to gain two positions and in fact defines the final podium with Ten Voorde (also very lucid author of the fastest lap in 1’51″219) ahead of Quaresmini , who with the points from second place is currently back at the top of the standings together with Matteo Malucelli, and Bertonelli third to rediscover the champagne party after some decidedly less successful races.

Lap 5, however, is also decisive for Jorge Lorenzo. The multiple MotoGP champion was attacking the top-10 after having passed the chaotic initial phases unscathed, but the 911 GT3 Cup of Team Q8 Hi Perform then ended its race in the gravel of Lesmo 1 following a contact with Malucelli, who at that moment was trying to overtake the Majorcan. He’s “under investigation” stuff.

Unlike Lorenzo, who ended up spinning, the Forlì classification leader managed to continue and at the finish line he obtained a precious eighth place, which at the moment allows him to remain at the top even if cohabiting with Quaresmini.

Thanks to a competitive but regular race, a bit like that of Quaresmini and Bertonelli, Strignano and Agostini then finished in the top-5 with the 911 GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse, now only 2 points away from the championship leaders.

Confirming the special feeling he has with Monza, Lodovico Laurini instead finished sixth, crowning a great comeback from 15th at the start. The Parma driver from Dinamic Motorsport was followed to the finish line by Leo Caglioni, seventh and ultimately the first 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing to cross the finish line, Malucelli eighth, Andrea Fontana (Ebimotors) ninth and Alberto Cerqui completing the top-10 with a result that for BeDriver’s Brescia driver depended above all on a mid-group qualification.

Also noteworthy at his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia was the points finish (14th) of the 18-year-old Austrian Horst Felix Felbermayr (TDE), the last scion of the dynasty that founded the Proton team, closely linked to the Porsche brand.

The arrival at the finish line took place under the safety car because after only two laps from the restart from the second neutralization, which occurred on lap 8, Enrico Fulgenzi spun while braking at the Parabolica, ending up on the escape route and also touching the barriers of the curve named after Michele Alboretum.

So the third intervention of the safety car was necessary to allow the removal and I practically arrived on parade a few laps later.

Almost at the same time as Fulgenzi’s spin, Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors), at that moment second in the Michelin Cup after being overtaken by teammate Alberto De Amicis, came into contact in the first variant with Artem Slutskii (Target Competition), losing several positions .

In the Michelin Cup, therefore, there was nothing to do for the host, who started from pole position in the category. Instead, it is the seventh seasonal seal out of seven for De Amicis, ever closer to the 2023 title also given the unstoppable pace.

On the podium the driver from Guidonia was joined by Alex De Giacomi, once again second place for the Tsunami RT standard bearer, and by Max Montagnese, radiant for the first podium achieved in the Michelin Cup with the Team’s 911 GT3 Cup Malucelli. Top 5 in the category completed by Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) and Francesco Fenici (AB Racing).

Tomorrow (Sunday) race 2 will conclude a truly hard-fought fourth act so far with start at 12.30 and live free-to-air TV on Cielo (26 digital terrestrial) and via satellite on Sky Sport Max (Sky 205), as well as in live streaming always in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.