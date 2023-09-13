On the weekend of 17 September, the resumption of the Carrera Cup Italia after a two-month summer break marks renewed targets for the Raptor Engineering team, which returns to the start of the Italian single-brand championship without Lorenzo Ferrari.

After a first part of the season characterized by the excellent debut on Saturday at Misano but then also by some unfavorable episodes and among these the very unfortunate one of the crash which in the last one at Mugello forced him to retire through no fault of his own (after being hit by Pietro Armanni), the 911 GT3 Cup entrusted to the young driver from Piacenza remains in the pits.

The collaboration between the Modena team and Ferrari therefore does not continue, so now the team restarts the engines of the 911 GT3 Cup branded Centro Porsche Catania, determined to accelerate on the growth paths of the other two standard bearers making their debut in the highly coveted Italian single-make series.

A relaunch that focuses on the enthusiasm and momentum shown so far by Giuseppe Guirreri and Massimo Navatta. Inserted among the “Pro” drivers, but still the youngest among the participants at 16 years old, Guirreri has so far played the role of the absolute rookie: followed step by step by the team directed by Andrea Palma, he has grown in performance, in knowledge of the car, in its reliability and also in its “off-track” commitments, diligently participating in the Scholarship Program in which Porsche Italia included him and recently also joining the National Football Drivers’ Team.

This weekend in the Temple of Speed ​​the Sicilian driver from Santa Margherita di Belice has a new opportunity to enter the points zone among the protagonists of the Carrera Cup Italia, a circumstance he came close to in the previous stages.

In the Michelin Cup the exploit on his debut was already achieved by Navatta. The gentleman driver from Parma had never competed at such a high level, but together with the team he was careful not to want to skip ahead.

On the eve of the Monza event, its growth path is also well underway and to the satisfaction of the team it can look forward with confidence to the next evolutionary steps, which among other things on the National Autodrome will require it to quickly adapt to the high average hours and to the most important braking events.

In the pre-Monza period, like this has explained the situation and the team principal of Raptor Engineering expressed himself Andrea Palma: “Contingencies different from what was expected for the season, in addition to the very unfortunate Mugello test, when a rival car hit and damaged two of our cars at the same time (Guirreri’s had also been less heavily involved, ed.)in fact they force us to make a new start in this second part of the Carrera Cup starting from Monza.

“The team doesn’t give up an inch and the ‘mission’ always remains the same: the team is very ready to provide maximum support to its riders as done so far and will follow both Giuseppe and Massimo very closely, engaged in two challenges that are so different and yet so similar, since for both of them it is a growth path to be crowned in one of the most competitive championships ever and with an average of 35 participants at each stage.

“So far they have always performed well and for both of them the 911 GT3 Cup has many fewer secrets than when they started the season. For the first time they will face two races on the fastest circuit ever and it will be a further challenge”.