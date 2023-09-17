Ten Voorde won, but Quaresmini still found his smile thanks to the second place achieved yesterday in race 1 of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza. The reigning champion had just returned from the difficult weekend at Mugello, but he had already made his point known on Friday. that the music had changed and with the Dinamic team he found a podium which also thanks to the misadventures of his opponents brought him back to the top of the championship alone.

In short, you always have to deal with him: “I am very satisfied with race 1 – commented Quaresmini –, especially for the work done in free practice and qualifying. The car is back to the levels of the car I had in Vallelunga, when I won. Today was a race managed well with my head, also because my direct rivals in the championship were behind me. I knew I had to make up points and so I made sure to do mine. I didn’t risk anything and I took home a good second place with good points for the classification. Excellent result and in race 2 I will try to confirm myself”.

He will need it if he wants to stay up front, because now in the rankings the top 6 are within just 12 points and the names present, not just Ten Voorde, are all capable of attacking him. And a little further back, others can still hope to get back into the game.

This, in fact, is the current ranking ahead of today’s game 2: 1. Quaresmini 94; 2. Agostini 92; 3. Cerqui and Bertonelli 90; 5. Malucelli 87; 6. Ten Voorde 82; 7. Festante 59; 8. Beloved 57; 9. Iaquinta 56; 10. Strignano 50.