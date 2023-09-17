The place “of the crime” is in all cases the First Variant. New penalties also arrive at the end of race 2 (actually one during) of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza. Not so important in terms of the main positions that emerged in the race, but important in terms of the general classification.

Because there are two repeat offenses among the big names already penalized yesterday. Iaquinta lost 6th place, relegated to 9th (hence Festante promoted to 6th, Caglioni 7th and Jorge Lorenzo 8th) for the 10 seconds imposed on him for hitting Bertonelli while coming wide at the first braking point.

Another long one there and also at Roggia during the fastest lap of the race then cost the Calabrian driver the cancellation of that lap’s time. Thus the fastest lap of race 2 returned to the hands of the winner Ten Voorde, who earned an additional point in the standings which brings him +2 over Quaresmini, his closest pursuer.

Malucelli, however, lost two points after being relegated from 14th to 18th due to the 10 seconds added to his race 2 time for having hit Zakhar Slutskii, who ended up spinning.

Obviously always in the First Variante, also the site of contact between teammates which saw Imperato penalized by 10 seconds already during the race and Armanni stopped in the pits.