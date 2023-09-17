Not just Pro, because even in the Michelin Cup there was no shortage of twists in race 1 of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza. All dynamics that led to important “firsts” in the season which in any case continues to be dominated by Alberto De Amicis.

The Ebimotors driver himself, first at the finish line, was penalized after the race for a cut at the Roggia, a sanction which favored Alex De Giacomi’s first success of the season.

It won’t be easy to reopen the chase for the title, but the rider from Brescia of Tsunami RT has once again confirmed himself as constant and competitive, also managing to resist in the many brawls of a very nervous and chaotic race.

From which an excellent Max Montagnese also emerged. The Calabrian driver of Team Malucelli was truly effective and concrete, and with a rocket start he immediately set out in pursuit of the podium, which was then achieved (even with a bit of luck or, rather, someone else’s misfortune, see Gnemmi) and celebrated at long.

For Montagnese it was the first career podium in the Michelin Cup, a new starting point in his growth path behind the wheel of Porsches: “We changed categories after winning the Silver Cup in 2021, we achieved good placings but this is the first podium in the Michelin Cup and we hope it is the start of an infinite series. I’m really happy. Here in Monza I got off to a great start in the race 1, then three safety cars, I tried to keep the rest of the group behind and I was still running fast. Team Malucelli has prepared a really good 911 GT3 Cup, I thank them and now let’s go to race 2!”.

This is the current Michelin Cup ranking in view of race 2 in Monza: 1. De Amicis 102; 2. De Giacomi 77; 3. Phoenicians 51; 4. Gnemmi 43; 5. Giorgi 33.