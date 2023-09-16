Qualifying with final minutes of stunning times in the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza, where, having already won last year in race 1, the Keagan Masters show is broadcast. The returning 24-year-old South African from Ombra Racing puts all his rivals in line in 1’49″481, a pole position time in race 1 which improves last year’s record set by Leo Caglioni by a tenth.

It was also Ombra: so the team from Bergamo confirms the excellent trend on the Autodromo Nazionale and also places Gianmarco Quaresmini fourth, one tenth behind Masters and therefore on the second row for race 1 this afternoon.

The overall poleman outpaced by nothing a wild Simone Iaquinta, who will position himself on the front row today with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport beaten by just 43 thousandths, and the expected Larry Ten Voorde, the fastest in free practice with EF Racing and today still excellent third ahead of the rivals who precede him in the general classification.

The three will also be ahead of everyone on the race 2 grid on Sunday, but with Iaquinta able to overtake Masters in the second best time and therefore in pole position for the second race of the weekend.

The top 4 are all fresh from the Supercup race held in Monza two weeks ago. Entering the top-5 two tenths from the top is Diego Bertonelli, who confirms himself among the best after free practice with Bonaldi Motorsport.

Enrico Fulgenz also did well, returning to the front, gaining a precious third row just a hair’s breadth behind the Tuscan driver and beating both Giorgio Amati, a good seventh with Dinamic Motorsport, and the rookie Zakhar Slutskii, truly surprising in eighth place, by just one thousandth. Both achieved the same time to the thousandth!

Benny Strignano follows from behind and leads the Villorba Corse duo who, as in free practice, remain in the top-10 also with Riccardo Agostini, tenth at 392 thousandths and the best among the top three in the current championship standings.

In fact, the absolute leader, Matteo Malucelli, is only 13th, half a second ahead of Jorge Lorenzo, the multiple MotoGP champion, 14th, 6 tenths of a second with the 911 GT3 CUp of Team Q8 HI Perform.

Alberto Cerqui, second 3 points behind Malucelli in the championship, with BeDriver is even 16th at 8 tenths, while in the Malucelli team the session was difficult also due to the red flag caused by Marco Galassi’s exit at the Roggia after a quarter of an hour from the end of the session. Fortunately, there were no consequences for the San Marino driver and the interruption lasted just 5 minutes.

Surprises in the Michelin Cup, a category that honors Paolo Gnemmi. The home team qualified with the 19th fastest time overall and earned his first pole of the season, beating his teammate and standings leader Alberto De Amicis by 6 tenths.

The Ebimotors double was followed by the indomitable Alex De Giacomi with the 911 GT3 Cup of the Tsunami team, in turn followed by Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver), Livio Selva (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport) and Francesco Fenici, sixth with AB Racing returning after the unfortunate crash at Mugello which kept him away from the car and training during these two months of break.

This afternoon the eagerly awaited race 1 of the first verdicts of the weekend kicks off at 4.30pm: it will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Max (Sky channel 205) and in live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

