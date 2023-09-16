It’s always a man in an Ebimotors suit, but this time it’s Paolo Gnemmi’s turn to celebrate the race 1 pole position obtained in the Michelin Cup this morning in Monza in qualifying for the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

The Lombard driver, who plays at the Autodromo Nazionale on his home turf, preceded his teammate and so far absolute dominator of the category in 2023 Alberto De Amicis, who in any case will take pole position tomorrow for race 2.

In the meantime, this afternoon it will be Gnemmi’s turn, who has the great opportunity to obtain his first success of the season, among other things while still keeping the Como team on the first step of the podium.

But it’s too early to know what will happen in the race. First it would be worth telling how he managed to beat his fast teammate by 6 tenths: “I honestly don’t know – begins Gnemmi –; I want to go and find out!”.

But a “pilot-engineer” like you may have an explanation even before looking at everything again…

“One idea is that he took a good lead, given that I was running behind some Ombra Racing cars. However, I want to take a good look, because 6 tenths faster than De Amicis is not a small thing at all.”

Maybe you’ve also improved something about your driving?

“I think I improved at Ascari, which was a bit of a problem in free practice, for the rest I speeded everything up as much as possible.”

Now will it be a real battle in the race?

“I hope no problems arise with the Pro riders who placed between us. I would like to do the usual race between the Michelin Cups and we always do them nice and clean, without ending up in the brakes of guys who are perhaps a little younger and perhaps impetuous, especially here in Monza, where I already have some history…”

Monza is home for you: what would maximum results here mean for you?

“It would be fantastic, all my friends and the public are there… In the home race I would really stick with it and it would help me a lot to recover the victory in race 2 at Mugello, from first with the car demolished with one lap and three corners to go (after the spin and accident involving Francesco Fenici, ed.). If I won race 1 I could end the championship here, I’d be fine like that!”

But is De Amicis still reachable for the title?

“Not this year. He has too much of an advantage, he has won 6 races (out of 6, ed.), he can start managing if necessary. I would like to be able to finish in the top 3. Let’s say that De Giacomi and Fenici more or the less we play for it and today Giorgi also did very well. De Amicis is in fact making another championship in quotes, well deserved among other things, he is doing it with excellent method.”