With a 30 point advantage over De Giacomi and 44 over Fenici, Alberto De Amicis returns from the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup held in Monza with an increasingly solid leadership in the Michelin Cup contention.

And this despite a somewhat particular weekend, the first in which the Ebimotors standard bearer began a certain “management” of the advantage accumulated with the previous 6 victories out of 6, but still seeking victory.

So much so that, after teammate Gnemmi’s pole position, De Amicis had already succeeded in race 1. A result nullified by a penalty for a cut at the Roggia which then classified him second in the category and which above all promoted De Giacomi as the winner, allowing Tsunami RT’s standard bearer to score the first success of the season and therefore also to slightly shorten the rankings.

In race 2, however, De Amicis did nothing wrong, even if his analysis starts from Saturday’s race: “Yesterday’s penalty was heavy and objectively questionable, but let’s say it’s experience, next time I’ll be more careful”.

And then the smile on the Guidonia driver opens again: “Today I had a good race 2. As long as I was able to shoot with my pace I was ok, then I managed it, also considering the Pros around me. The championship needs to be managed better now, a bit like what was done today. So with attention and meticulousness, but let’s say that we can be satisfied. We are happy and I would like to give special thanks to Ebimotors and the Varese Porsche Center”.

Third in a great comeback at the finish line, in today’s race, which the driver from Brescia tried to win by fitting new wild tyres, De Giacomi paid above all for an unfortunate contact with one of the young Pros and after the race, despite a “straightened” result , captured the situation in the chase for the title perfectly: “Unfortunately today’s comeback didn’t help much, it went the way it did. Now it becomes very difficult”.

On the second step of the podium, however, the Michelin Cup found a protagonist like Francesco Fenici, who was also awarded by Primerent as the best gentleman driver of the Monza weekend.

After the unfortunate crash in which he was involved without fault at Mugello and two months without training, the AB Racing driver found champagne and a smile again, as well as strengthening his third place in the standings: “This is a truly unexpected place of honor, also because Monza is the track where in general I have the least experience, so much so that in fact it is my first podium here. Upon returning, it wasn’t easy to mentally get back on track with the car, especially in qualifying, and above all in getting back to grips with my opponents. It took me a while. Today I started well and recovered positions, I didn’t have an optimal pace but I held on as much as possible. This podium certainly frees me up a bit and we’ll return to Misano next time, a track on which I can start again with confidence”.