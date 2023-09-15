Rain between yesterday evening and this morning in Monza, ready to host the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, when the challenges resume after two months of summer break. It’s too soon to really understand how the weather will evolve during a fundamental weekend which will see 37 protagonists involved, the season record, in the meantime off to technical checks and following the drivers’ briefing with test director Massimiliano Ghinassi.

In an event that marks the return of Ten Voorde, Iaquinta and Amati and also adds Masters, best young player of 2022, for those who are a little higher up in the rankings the primary objective will be to attack the top and also try not to let them back in i… returning to the group at the top, which includes 5 riders in just 13 points: Malucelli leader followed by Cerqui, Agostini, Quaresmini and Bertonelli.

In view of this afternoon’s free practice, already very competitive and just 3 points behind the leader, he is the closest pursuer: Cerqui “makes the cards” at the appointment in the Temple of Speed, making clear the objectives to be pursued together with the BeDriver team but also precisely the general framework of the challenge which heralds two spectacular races on Saturday and Sunday, which he arrives at after a day at Mugello.

The driver from Brescia, champion in 2021, declared a few hours after first making contact with the Temple of Speed: “Finally we’re back in the cockpit. In recent days we conducted a small test at Mugello which helped me remove some rust, but in Monza it’s difficult to make predictions: it’s a track that tends to level gaps and this leads to great battles in the race. We hope to start again from where we left off: from pole with victory at Mugello. It will certainly be fundamental to gain as many points as possible in the championship, because this year is tighter than ever and all it takes is to make a mistake in a race to find yourself in difficulty. They will be two races that we will all have to run as a long qualification”.

Among the pursuers, Aldo Festante is looking for definitive consecration, still in the match for the top parts of the rankings with Dinamic Motorsport and ready to rediscover that Monza which in 2020 crowned him the best youngster of the season after the success in the last race.

A success which for the young driver from Campania remained the first and only, so far, in the Porsche Italia single-make series: “I am very motivated to return to Monza on a track that I really like and which represents a source of pride for world motor racing – said Festante –. The early season tests (played on the Brianza circuit in April, ed.) they gave me excellent sensations, I will try to work on the data collected on that occasion to remove the rust of the summer break in a few laps. We will need to push hard because a good qualifying is crucial to being competitive in the race, so I will make the most of every opportunity.”.