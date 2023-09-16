The chase for the favorite Larry Ten Voorde, the Dutch ace of EF Racing who, upon his return after his domination in Misano, immediately put his signature on the preparation round, resumed yesterday in free practice for the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cupo Italia in Monza. ahead of the weekend.

The already two-time Supercup champion has to recover 30 points in the standings from Matteo Malucelli, but the entire group of Italian riders chasing the title does not want to stand by and watch, starting with Diego Bertonelli, who, just like in Misano in the free practices, was was the fastest behind Ten Voorde.

The Tuscan driver of Bonaldi Motorsport, whose 911 GT3 Cup is followed by TDE, made a very realistic analysis of what happened yesterday. And he did it with absolute serenity: “I just think that I’m satisfied with what the team and I did, the guys did a great job. I hadn’t been in the car for two months and so I’m happy, even if Friday counts for little, to have placed there in front and behind the only Ten Voorde. It wouldn’t be bad if things remained like this. The main objective at the moment is not so much to beat him but to stay as close to him as possible, also because in qualifying I will also fit new tires two months after the last time, while he was often by car, even here in Monza two weeks ago. For me the important thing would be to already qualify ahead of the others”.

Beating him is not the main idea, but no one gives up regardless in the title fight, including Bertonelli himself: “We have to be ready!”. Simone Iaquinta will certainly take care of it. The two-time champion of the Carrera Cup Italia was third yesterday in the same order in which the first race of the year finished.

At Monza in the Supercup the Calabrian driver of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport finished third on the podium very close to Ten Voorde and without a doubt what he experienced two weeks ago places him among the favorites in the role of number one rival for this morning’s qualifying and especially for race 1 this afternoon: “In free practice everything went well – said Iaquinta –, except that the track was slippery compared to when we raced there in the Supercup. With the necessary adjustments we are there!”.

Among those most on the ball yesterday were also the Dinamic pairs with the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini and Giorgio Amati (two others who raced in Monza in the Supercup) and Villorba Corse, with a lively Benny Strignano and an ever-constant Riccardo Agostini.

Alberto Cerqui with BeDriver was also satisfied with the work done, only complaining of a bit of bad luck with the traffic on fresher tyres. And to check carefully there are also Malucelli, obviously, and the Ombra Racing duo with Keagan Masters (also Supercup) and Leo Caglioni, last year in pole position in Monza.

The results will go down for everyone, in any case. And by a lot: the pole position will in all likelihood be decided perhaps even more than a second below the free times. Especially if (excluding the possibility of rain at the moment, even if the skies in Brianza are still cloudy) the temperatures rise by a few degrees and remain at roughly spring standards.

The appointment with qualifying, which is also crucial for deciding the grid for race 2, so it will count the two best times, is scheduled for mid-morning. Race 1 takes place in the afternoon at 4.45pm with live TV on Sky Sport Max (Sky 205) and live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.it.