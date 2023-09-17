As long as it was a question of having him behind in the general classification of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, then one could also think of resisting by trying to do the best possible. However, now that Ten Voorde has taken the reins of the championship, despite only two points over Quaresmini, the perspective must necessarily change for the many (and fast) Italian riders chasing title chances.

From the round of the Porsche Festival in Misano on 7-8 October, the pursuers will have to attack and do so in the best possible way, without the slightest flaw. Because the Ten Voorde seen in Monza in the fourth round of the recently concluded Porsche Italia single-make series gave a high-level demonstration of strength.

And it’s not just a question of doubles. In Monza as in Misano. It is the overall management of the performance, of the car, of the situations (predictable and unforeseeable) and of everything that revolves around it that really impressed at the Autodromo Nazionale.

Naturally, Ten Voorde is a champion who, although young, can already be considered “consummate”, a well-known international professional, especially in the world of Porsche “Cups”. It is no coincidence that Enrico Fulgenzi was chosen for his team. And here too it’s not just a question of results, of winning races.

The competition that will face him at Misano, however, can certainly do better than what we partially saw this weekend. Between contacts and little contacts, mistakes and mistakes, missed opportunities and a few too many or even useless fights, the feeling is that in general from Quaresmini on down there has been a lack of clarity in doing things 100% and that this needs to be fully recovered for the Porsche Festival.

The ranking is still very short and in motor racing nothing is ever taken for granted, so it is difficult not to consider at least the top 6-7 still fighting for the title with two weekends still to go. Also considering the fact that among these there are pilots whose experience should help a lot. If Ten Voorde turns out to be uncatchable then that’s ok, but a response from the pursuers is expected in October. Among other things, with the Team title still up for grabs…

In the meantime, below are all the new rankings of championship.

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 108 points; 2. Quaresmini 106; 3. Cerqui 95; 4. Bertonelli 94; 5. Agostini 92; 6. Malucelli 87; 7. Beloved 74; 8. Festante 69; 9. Iaquinta 65; 10. Strignano 64.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 117 points; 2. De Giacomi 87; 3. Phoenicians 63; 4. Gnemmi 47; 5. Giorgi 41.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 213 points; 2. Villorba Corse 162; 3. EF Racing 130; 4. Shadow Racing 102; 5. Bonaldi Motorsport 99.