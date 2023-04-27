In a competitive and increasingly “explosive” one-make brand in terms of attendance such as the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, it’s not just the absolute that holds the scene. Even the Michelin Cup is in fact completing the ranks, which again this year for the category dedicated to non-professional drivers should exceed ten.

Two of these will come from the Malucelli Team, as has already happened in the past: they are Max Montagnese and Marco Galassi, two names between returns and confirmations in the home of the Romagna team, which among other things after the agreement with the Pesaro Porsche Center for the car Matteo Malucelli’s “Pro” involved two other realities in the Porsche galaxy.

Returns and confirmations, we said, after different paths. For the team, Montagnese will sit in the 911 GT3 Cup number 69 of the Centro Porsche Modena. The Calabrian driver has performed well several times in the Carrera Cup Italia and returns full-time with the Malucelli Team, with which he boasts the title victory in the Silver Cup dated 2021.

The confirmation in the sign of continuity is Galassi on the number 60 of the Centro Porsche Mantova, given that the driver from San Marino has always been linked to the team, with which he has been racing since the 2019 season.

For both and for all the other protagonists, the first of the six rounds of the 2023 Carrera Cup Italia is set for May 5-7 at the Misano World Circuit.