At Misano, the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia restarts from race 2, scheduled for the morning at 11.55 at the end of the first round of the season. A first round so far marked by Ten Voorde-EF Racing, which among other things will start again from the second pole position out of two.

For the first time, the new regulation applies which for the line-up for race 2 considers the second best times set in qualifying on Saturday. In the case of Misano, no cards shuffled into the top-5. So departure with Ten Voorde, Bertonelli, Agostini, Cerqui and Ferrari in front of everyone.

Immediately behind was Quaresmini, who started in P8 in race 1 and who will now be sixth. Instead, Iaquinta loses that position, great protagonist yesterday and now seventh at the start. Among others, Jorge Lorenzo, constant in qualifying and ultra-combative in yesterday’s race, moved from P13 to P11.

It is therefore first and again up to Bertonelli to try to stem the excessive power of Ten Voord, perhaps to launch the attack at the start, but above all to try to “copy” the infernal pace shown in race 1 by the Dutchman, who is already trying to escape in ranking.

The Tuscan driver of Bonaldi Motorsport thus recounted his first race of the season, which in any case saw him as the best of the Italians who aim high, and the challenge with the two-time Supercup winner: “It went well in general. Larry, with the experience and pace he has, I expected him to go away. At one point, however, I think I broke the steering box because the steering had become quite stiff. I tried to annoy him after the restart from the safety car, when he made some little mistakes, but in the end I’m happy with second place, also for the team. Ten Voorde I tried to study him, however, but above all I would be curious to ask him if he changes his way of riding from qualifying to the race ”.

In fact, it was precisely in the race that the Dutchman made the real difference, while in practice he was “limited” to taking pole position by just one tenth. The one who seemed to be able to counter his pace better yesterday, but paid for a less than ideal qualifying, is Iaquinta, third in a comeback and therefore immediately on the podium: “Game 1 went very well – said the double champion of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport –, I enjoyed myself. It was a good race and as always the Carrera Cup is hard fought. Unfortunately I started from sixth because I had some problems in qualifying. As always in the race I was able to express my best. Now in race 2 it will be tough because I’ll have to start seventh, but I still want to do me and the team credit, which I thank, because the work has been hard to try to bring home the podium”.

Today will certainly be a step more difficult and many will go in search of redemption, from Agostini, who yesterday paid above all for a not 100% personal feeling/condition despite taking points in the top-10, to the reigning champion Quaresmini, ready to modify some settings that didn’t work yesterday. And then who came close to that podium, with very aggressive Cerqui and Ferrari, and who, like Iaquinta, paid for a minor qualifying like Malucelli.

Meanwhile, over the weekend there was also the opportunity for the official group photo of the 2023 riders, from the unusual location after choosing a grandstand at the Romagna racetrack (large photo above).

Qualifying times for race 2