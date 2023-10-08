It’s almost time for race 2 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the Porsche Festival. The penultimate round of the season will end with a crucial race after the shuffling of the cards that took place yesterday at night, when Ten Voorde was forced to retire.

At first it was thought due to the initial contact with Iaquinta, but the possibility was immediately ruled out by the Dutch EF Racing champion himself: “I had mechanical trouble, I had a slight contact with Iaquinta, but it had nothing to do with what I already felt in the car. And it kept getting worse, until I couldn’t do anything about it anymore”.

Even from what was broadcast on TV on Sky channels, we began to understand that Ten Voorde might have some problems, probably with something related to convergence/steering already at the start and there was talk of an arm or a tie rod.

In any case, the Dutchman will regularly line up in pole position this afternoon and will find Matteo Malucelli at his side, who will need not to repeat the early start that took away the podium yesterday.

Winner yesterday, Keagan Masters instead of sixth this time will position himself on the second row, flanked by Alberto Cerqui. The deployment of the second best times that decide the race 2 grid is really interesting given the revolutionized general classification.

In fact, Simone Iaquinta and Giorgio Amati follow, while Diego Bertonelli, now second in the standings just two points behind Gianmarco Quaresmini, starts from seventh place (further back than yesterday), with Riccardo Agostini eighth.

Quaresmini will instead be only 11th at the start, also further behind than yesterday, and has already declared that “yesterday things went well with luck, today the objective is to limit the damage as much as possible”.

However it goes, the overall title will be decided in Imola, while for the Michelin Cup the story is different, because after yesterday’s third place Alberto De Amicis has the opportunity to close the score on Alex De Giacomi and Francesco Fenici.

The Ebimotors driver also starts from pole position in the category: mathematically it will be enough for him to finish ahead of his rival from Brescia up to sixth place. With a victory, therefore, the Michelin Cup title will be his.

The times for the race 2 grid