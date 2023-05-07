The last twist of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Misano comes a few hours after the end of race 2. And little changes in terms of overall standings, but a lot changes in the Michelin Cup, where the second podium of the inaugural round is revolutionized.

No problem for the winner Alberto De Amicis, who scored one double, but behind him Francesco Maria Fenici, who had crossed the finish line in second position, was excluded from the classification because the fuel used in the car was found to be non-compliant during the checks number 50 of AB Racing.

A rather unusual fact that in any case allows you to gain a further step, finishing second as in race 1, to Alex De Giacomi. In race 2 the Brescian driver of Tsunami RT crowned a consistent comeback which in the final allowed him to regain the podium, where at this point Paolo Gnemmi climbs to third place.

The Milanese Ebimotors driver preceded Max Montagnese (Team Malucelli) and Carlo Scanzi (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport), both in the first top-5 of the season.