The engines of the 911 GT3 Cup entered in the pre-race test at Misano Adriatico which precedes the first weekend of the Porsche Carrera Cup have started, from tomorrow to Sunday back on track precisely for the season opening.

After the heavy rains of the past few days, the sky is clear on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli, where the name most “under observation”, as well as that of Jorge Lorenzo who inaugurates the second season with the Q8 Hi perform Team, in this “sgambata” is that of Larry Ten Voorde, the two-time Supercup champion hired by Enrico Fulgenzi’s team.

In all there are 35 cars registered for the first act of 2023, but the two 911 GT3 Cups of Dinamic Motorsport driven by landlord Giorgio Amati are not taking part in the test, scheduled for two two-hour sessions between the morning and afternoon and followed by the official photo shoot and Lodovico Laurini.

On the other hand, all three 911 GT3 Cups by Raptor Engineering were present after the announcement of the only “guest” at Misano not entered in the championship, i.e. Andrea Levy, the founder of the Milano Monza Motor Show making his debut in the one-make and on the car.

The other two standard bearers are the confirmed Sicilian rookie Giuseppe Guirreri, with his 16 years the youngest of the lot, and another face among those that arouse the most curiosity, namely that of Lorenzo Ferrari (in the photo just taken at the Misano World Circuit), the 20-year-old talent from Piacenza reigning GTE champion of the European Le Mans Series and now making his debut in the Italian one-make series.

In view of the first round, team principal Andrea Palma spoke about him: “Thoughts on the eve are positive because we worked well in preparation and testing, with interesting times, and then because we did everything possible to present ourselves at our best at the debut. With Lorenzo we start again at 100%. The potential is there, but as always everything must be well managed. Before talking, we have to do the facts and we know that the season will be very tough, given the level of the participants. At Misano we’re aiming for three objectives: understanding where we are in relation to the others, understanding which direction to work in and bringing home as many points as possible without making mistakes. In a word: concreteness. In a year like this, placings will count even more than in the past”.