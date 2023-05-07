Second stamp for Larry Ten Voorde in the first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia which recently ended in Misano. The Dutchman of EF Racing also won race 2 from pole position, exactly as he did in race 1 on Saturday, and with the sound of fast laps he is increasingly the leader of the Italian one-make series.

Without particular worries, the second consecutive success of the two-time Supercup champion, but this time Diego Bertonelli was able to keep a closer rhythm than the winner. The Tuscan driver also achieved the same result as yesterday, that is a very important second place, but not without worries.

In fact, the Bonaldi Motorsport driver was pinched in the jump start and during the race he received the communication of a time penalty of 5 seconds and therefore had to force himself to the finish line to maintain a superior gap on his first pursuer, Riccardo Agostini .

The Paduan from Villorba Corse, third today in race 2 on his return to the Carrera Cup Italia after 8 years after the title won in 2015, also tried to indirectly attack second place for his part, but was above all busy defending a podium like this precious by Alberto Cerqui.

Agostini and the BeDriver driver in fact engaged in a duel to the limit up to the last meter of the race, while the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini never dared to attack behind them, aware of the importance of the top-5 conquered today after Yesterday things didn’t go so well.

Similar expectation also for Dinamic Motorsport teammate Giorgio Amati, sixth like yesterday and like yesterday also engaged in defending the position on an aggressive Matteo Malucelli. Thus, even the Malucelli Team rider had to settle for seventh place exactly as in race 1.

While a contact between them is still under investigation, Aldo Festante (Dinamic Motorsport) and Jorge Lorenzo finished eighth and ninth respectively. The pure MotoGP champion, after the many duels yesterday, in race 2 was the author of a less eventful race that brought him well inside the top-10 and to seize the first important points of the season with the Q8 Hi Perform Team in a weekend which overall was positive for him.

The twist, indeed, the most important twists of the Sunday race both occurred on the first lap. The contact between them (with dynamics to be verified carefully) which eliminated two sure protagonists such as Simone Iaquinta (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport) and Lorenzo Ferrari (Raptor Engineering), at that moment fighting for sixth place, affected the final top 10.

A little further back, a carom between several cars also involved those of Benny Strignano (Villorba Corse), Leo Caglioni (Ombra Racing) and Enrico Fulgenzi (EF Racing), with the first two forced to retire and the safety car forced to intervene on the track to recover Strignano’s car stopped in the gravel.

At the restart, as well as for the top, the battle to enter the top-10 also broke out, which saw the Chinese of Ombra Racing Kang Ling in contention for a long time, but who in the end rewarded with the first tenth place in Carrera Cup Italia rookie Zakhar Slutskii, in his first season in the series with Target Competition. On the other hand, Andrea Fontana (Ebimotors) and Fulgenzi himself, engaged in recovery after the “fuss” of the first lap, were forced to agree 11th and 12th.

In the Michelin Cup there is therefore another double. It is that of Alberto De Amicis, who thanks to an excellent pace and intelligent management of the dispute with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ebimotors managed to keep behind an excellent Francesco Maria Fenici, whose verve took him from third yesterday to second place today with AB Racing.

Instead, Alex De Giacomi goes down by one step. However, the two-time title holder in the category regained the podium in the final stages after having had to recover some positions. Tsunami RT’s standard bearer from Brescia therefore got the better of Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors) and a wild Max Montagnese, good at climbing up to the first top-5 in class with the 911 GT3 Cup of Team Malucelli. Instead, Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) did not start due to an indisposition.

With an overall classification dominated by Ten Voorde but also with a revving Bertonelli and the other protagonists called to recover on the two pacesetters, the second round of 2023 of the Carrera Cup Italia will take place in Vallelunga over the weekend of 11 June.