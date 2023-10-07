No surprises despite the twists and spectacle. Larry Ten Voorde takes pole position for tonight’s race 1 and also for tomorrow’s race 2 in the fifth and penultimate round of the Carrera Cup Italia taking place in the setting of the Porsche Festival at the Misano World Circuit.

The show was general, with Simone Iaquinta also in the lead for a long time and Keagan Masters and Ten Voorde himself even paired with the same time, but in the crucial moment the Dutch ace of EF Racing pulled out his most scratchy claws and overtook all with the new record time in Misano of the latest generation, the 992 model, of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: 1’35″043.

The key moment was the last 5 minutes of qualifying, when all the best tried for a coup on the restart following a red flag caused by an off-piste skid with support from the barriers by Alberto De Amicis, who was still on pole in the Michelin Cup with Ebimotors, in the fold exiting the Curvone which precedes the Carro curve.

The time achieved by Ten Voorde today improves by one tenth that of his pole position achieved in the start of the season held in May. On that occasion it was Diego Bertonelli who joined him in the front row, but tonight it will be Matteo Malucelli’s turn to position himself in the front row and try to surprise the Flying Dutchman.

The Romagna driver of Team Malucelli, who stopped 180 thousandths from pole in his home round, preceded Iaquinta, third by 3 tenths with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport, and Alberto Cerqui, who with the BeDriver 911 GT3 Cup is fourth by just 3 thousandths from Calabria.

Bertonelli also entered the top-5 with Bonaldi Motorsport, fifth at 4 tenths and a whisker ahead of Keagan Masters. This time the returning South African from Ombra Racing didn’t perform the magic like in Monza, while the surprise of the qualifying is Artem Slutskii, the rookie from Target Competition who made it well into the top-10 thanks to the seventh time achieved, half a second behind Ten Voorde.

Followed by the host Giorgio Amati (DInamic Motorsport, with the same time as Slutskii!), Riccardo Agostini (Villorba Corse) and the poleman’s teammate, Enrico Fulgenzi. Another surprise flying the Israeli flag is that of Ariel Levi. At the first qualification in the Carrera Cup Italia, the new entry of the TDE team concluded with an encouraging 11th time, ahead of the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport), while Jorge Lorenzo is the 14th qualifier with the Q8 Hi Perform Team to contain within the second the gap from Ten Voorde.

The pole of the Michelin Cup, as mentioned, goes to De Amicis despite the inconvenience at the end of the session. The driver from Guidonia preceded Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and teammate Pietro Gnemmi by just one tenth. Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) and Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) therefore finished in the top-5 of the category, slightly further behind.

Having completed the qualifying sessions, the Porsche Festival now continues its numerous activities until the grand parade in the late afternoon, while the Carrera Cup will return to the track for race 1 at night with the start scheduled for 8.20pm and broadcast live on Sky Sport channel 257 and in live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

