Enrico Fulgenzi Racing rejoices for the double pole conquered by Larry Ten Voorde in the first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. The Dutch team and driver are delighted with the exciting start they have had so far.

Ten Voorde himself seems to have fallen more and more into the “Italian climate” and already this afternoon in race 1 he will have the opportunity to complete the work by sprinting in front of everyone thanks to the super time trial set this morning: 1’35″104, time never touched first on the Romagna circuit in the Italian one-make brand with the 911 GT3 Cup model “992” (and its ideal reads 1’34″969, while the absolute one which includes the best split 3 by Malucelli and split 4 by Iaquinta even 1’34″800 ).

“A big thank you to the EF Racing team, without which I would not have succeeded – has declared Ten Voorde after the Q8 Hi Perform award ceremony reserved for the poleman of the day –. The guys have worked hard since Thursday’s test up to here and I was quite happy with the car. I didn’t set any goals, I tried to have a clear mind and obviously now it’s good to be here with a double pole position. I say ‘Thank you guys!’ (in Italian, ed) and thanks also to the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia for the welcome. Now we have two races ahead of us, both to be tackled full throttle because there is still a long way to go, but I can’t wait. I think we’ve shown good progress every time we’ve been on track, let’s keep it up.”.

The two poles this morning in the Dutchman are also worth the first 4 points of the season. Taking into account that 1 or 2 appointments will have to be missed due to coincidences, they are still a small step in a possible run-up to the Italian title: “Yes, every good result is a step. But I only think race by race. And I always think this way, even when I face a whole championship. It makes no difference and in the end we’ll see where we are. I’ll certainly push whenever possible and I repeat that the level here is really high”.

On his way, the two-time Supercup champion could find Diego again at Misano Bertonelliwho will start alongside him both today in race 1 and tomorrow in race 2. Actually a little surprised by the result, the Tuscan driver who is in Bonaldi Motorsport this year in qualifying appeared in brilliant form.

His comment on the front row conquered remains honest between some small regrets and awareness of the rival’s speed in such an exciting qualifying: “It went very well, I didn’t expect to be so close to the poleman we all imagined. Don’t make a little mistake, but like everyone else, maybe he would have put us in front with 35″1, even if Ten Voorde could certainly have done 35″0, while for race 2 there was no story. I did a good second lap but not enough. I’m very happy with the car, I just had to find myself with the feeling. Gradually it went well and I’m very happy.”.

But can you beat Ten Voorde? “Why not? Sure, I already dealt with him in 2020 in the Carrera Cup Germany and there was no story there, the car was different and I had a different experience, while he was very competitive. This year and here in Misano maybe it could go a little more in my favor…”