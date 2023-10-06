From first place in the general classification, Larry Ten Voorde immediately jumped into the lead in the two hours of afternoon pre-race testing as a starter for the fifth and penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the Porsche Festival.

The Dutchman from EF Racing opens the weekend at the Misano World Circuit with the best time of 1’35″581, achieved in the final minutes, and will present himself as the first leader of the event in the evening free practice session scheduled for tonight under floodlights and lights on, in view of tomorrow’s night match 1 (Saturday) at 8.20pm.

The constant progression in times achieved by the Dutchman during the test is notable. Until the epilogue that took him not so far from the time that earned him pole position in May (1’35″104) in the first round of the season held on the Romagna circuit.

In the last attempt Ten Voorde could have even improved by a further 3 tenths, which he had ahead of until the third split, but a track limit infringement in the final sector forced the race direction to invalidate that lap.

The Dutchman’s ideal time has thus already reached 1’35″2, with all his Italian rivals already quite far behind, although clearly the various strategies adopted must be carefully evaluated and above all the mileage on the Michelins mounted on their respective 911 GT3 Cup and their warm up/actual use, given that the conditions of greater grip found than usual (in this one-off stage only the 911 GT3 Cups run) require slightly different techniques and the windows of exploitation are reduced.

Given the premises, however, a new record for the 992 model is not excluded in tomorrow’s qualifying at 12.15pm. Meanwhile, behind Ten Voorde, just like for the entire May weekend, DIego Bertonelli reappears, second in the test with Bonaldi Motorsport, 3 tenths behind the leader.

Just 80 thousandths behind the Tuscan driver, third time went to Giorgio Amati, who leads a Dinamic Motorsport duo completed by Gianmarco Quaresmini. The reigning champion lapped fourth fastest, 4 tenths of a second behind Ten Voorde and has already shown a more incisive pace than what was seen at the start of the season.

On the best lap of 36 net, all glued to Quaresmini, Riccardo Agostini also lapped, in the top-5 with Villorba Corse and the only rival capable of “stealing” a sector (the fourth, where he was the fastest) from Ten Voorde, and the Ombra Racing duo with Leonardo Caglioni and Keagan Masters.

The Bergamo team also placed Pietro Armanni tenth in the top-10 at 7 tenths. The rookie from Brescia was preceded by Matteo Malucelli, eighth at half a second with Team Malucelli, and by Simone Iaquinta, ninth at 6 tenths with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport.

While the multiple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo (Team Q8 Hi Perform) is 13th at 9 tenths, a factor of the test, as happened in May, when a real… rain of track limits hit in free practice, there were the many calls for not respecting the runway limits. After all, everyone has started to take measures and we can expect something similar this evening too in the night free practice.

Due to the track limits not being respected, in the test Cerqui (even twice, so much so that the BeDriver standard-bearer finished only 16th) and De Giacomi, therefore two very experienced drivers, were shown a black flag resulting in a forced stop of 10 minutes in the pits. Another black flag for the gentleman driver Ilario Introna, making his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia, for not respecting the trajectories.

Remaining among the protagonists of the Michelin Cup, such as Ten Voorde in the overall, the leader of the “bronze” category Alberto De Amicis also inaugurated the weekend by taking the cover of the test.

The Ebimotors driver achieved a really interesting 1’36″883 on used tyre, preceding De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) by 4 and 8 tenths respectively, while Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) and Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors ) completed the top-5.

Finally, Marco Galassi and Massimo Navatta were the only two drivers registered for the weekend to decide not to participate in the test, but the two gentleman drivers will join the company in tonight’s free practice (one-hour session), with the entrylist which will stand at the definitive figure of 35 cars at the start and the weather which will continue to be clear as at the time forecast for the entire weekend.

