Larry Ten Voorde puts things back in order after yesterday’s retirement and forcefully wins race 2 of the penultimate round of the Carrera Cup Italia of the season, which ended in the name of the Dutchman in Misano in the setting of the Porsche Festival. The EF Racing standard-bearer was impregnable, taking advantage of a long move from Malucelli on the first lap, who had burned him at the start from the front row, managing two safety cars perfectly and with fast laps, the third to last in 1’36″016, puts all his opponents back in line behind him, also taking the lead again in the general classification.

Behind him, Keagan Masters keeps pace and gives up in the final. The winner of yesterday’s night, with another intelligent and correct race, brings Ombra Racing back to the podium, where the two foreign drivers are joined by Giorgio Amati. The host gave an important podium from a team perspective to Dinamic Motorsport and earned a much appreciated third place thanks to a nice maneuver with a completed overtaking on Alberto Cerqui at the Rio curve on lap 14.

The same BeDriver standard-bearer finished fourth at the finish line, but was relegated to eighth due to a 5-second penalty imposed on him for track limits during the race. Thus Riccardo Agostini gains the place just below the podium, once again author of a concrete race after third place in race 1 with Villorba Corse.

Israeli rookie Artem Slutskii shines in the top-5, with his best seasonal result with Target Competition and continuous growth within the Italian single-brand championship, in which he is also one of the under protagonists in the Scholarship Programme.

Comeback and important points for Gianmarco Quaresmini in sixth place. The reigning champion loses the lead in the standings gained yesterday, but recovers 5 positions in the race and in Imola he will be able to play his cards together with Dinamic Motorsport.

Another race with regret, however, here in Misano for Malucelli, who finished seventh but had taken the lead at the start after overtaking the poleman Ten Voorde. The long one mentioned above, a few corners later, instead left the field open to the Dutchman and compromised the Team Malucelli driver’s chances of at least repeating yesterday’s podium.

The top-10, in addition to the aforementioned Cerqui classified eighth, is completed by Leo Caglioni with the second 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing and by the “deb” in Carrera Cup Italia Ariel Levi, who confirms himself at excellent levels with TDE after the eighth place in race 1.

However, three of the season’s great protagonists are missing from the top-10. Simone Iaquinta (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport) was forced to retire after a few laps following a contact with Malucelli while they were fighting for fifth place.

Also retiring for Diego Bertonelli (Bonaldi Motorsport), who after yesterday’s excellent second place and return to the title race, this time has to raise the white flag due to a convergence/steering problem, perhaps due to some contact in the brawl.

Unlucky was Jorge Lorenzo, who with Team Q8 Hi Perform was fighting for tenth place but then at the end of the race he was touched by rookie Francesco Braschi, with both of them ending up in a spin and the young man from Bonaldi Motorsport, in his first race on the 911 GT3 Cup , penalized 10 seconds.

Finally, Imola will also decide the Michelin Cup title, after Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) managed to overtake the classification leader and category poleman Alberto De Amicis (Ebimotors), who still remains the driver to beat, given the wide margin of advantage.

Really positive day for Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver), back to celebrate on the podium ahead of Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) and the Ghinzani Arco Motorsport duo formed by Livio Selva and Ilario Introna, excellent sixth and always with a good pace in his first weekend absolutely in the Italian single-brand brand.