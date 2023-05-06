In the end, traffic and track limits played a role in the first qualifying of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia held this morning at Misano. Factors that had been put under observation and that showed up on time, naturally displeasing at least a part of the riders entered in the first round of the season.

In line with what we saw in testing and especially in free practice, 103 infringements were recorded this morning at the track limits and in some circumstances they affected fast laps. It certainly happened to Leo Caglioni and Simone Iaquinta. Actually also to poleman Larry Ten Voorde and second Diego Bertonelli, as well as Gianmarco Quaresmini.

Not an easy start for the reigning champion, even if he doesn’t make a fuss about the championship: “This year we’re having fun! She’s pretty tough, the level has risen a lot and, indeed, I have to say that this year we’re on a level equal to the Supercup. I’m convinced that the Carrera Cup Italia is no less at the moment“.

Back in Dinamic Motorsport, however, Quaresmini started the 2023 title defense with a qualifying that was anything but linear: “In terms of the car, we were in good shape. Unfortunately, with the first set of Michelins, they took away all my times, but I’m sure that I did at least two laps within the track limits. However, this the fact that I didn’t even have a time trial didn’t help. With the second set I was doing a great lap right away but unfortunately I found another rider at the Sunset exit and I had to lift my foot. I lost 3 tenths and finished in 35″ 6 that round. The potential was different. Not for pole position, because Ten Voorde set two monstrous times, but the top-5 was within reach”.

Instead, the driver from Brescia had to settle for P8 on the grid for race 1 and P6 for race 2: “I know that we can gain some positions, for my part I know the category well and the race pace in free practice was good. We’ll try to take advantage of that and do an attacking race. I’d like to be able to finish at least in the top 5 to make some ‘ points. On paper, however, this is the track where I’ve always struggled a little more historically, while Mugello is my favorite and I’m doing very well at Vallelunga”. Those are the next two steps…