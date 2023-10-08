Surprisingly but also with great determination and skill, Keagan Masters achieved success last night in the “crazy” night race 1 of the penultimate round of the Carrera Cup Italia at the Porsche Fesrtival. The young South African, who returned to the Italian single-make championship last weekend in Monza with an immediate pole and then a podium in race 2, and Ombra Racing, with their first victory of the season, are now enjoying a victory which is certainly the result of a bit of good luck but also of intelligence, as well as speed.

Masters started sixth on the starting grid, but in the race that no one wanted to win (Ten Voorde, retired, Iaquinta spun due to a contact, Malucelli with accelerator problems and Cerqui bottled up at the start) the decisive checkmate move was the attack and the overtaking completed on Diego Bertonelli on the eighth lap.

“I tried to have a clean race from the start – said Masters after the race –, leave the guys in front to fight each other while maintaining a good pace. We knew we could maintain a good pace, we just had to wait for the right moment without making any mistakes. Mulucelli had incredible pace, it took me a long time to catch up to him. Congratulations for the race that Malucelli and Bertonelli did.”

Malucelli then also lost the podium due to a jump start infringement, while in the ranking resulting from last night’s twists and turns he moved up to second as in the race (and as twice already in May in Misano!), just 2 points behind Gianmarco Quaresmini is once again the leader, while Ten Voorde is third with 4 points and in any case the other pursuers are also back in the race (the first six are within 19 points).

“Chaotic race at the start – said Bertonelli –, then halfway through I dropped a little, I was already aware of Malucelli’s penalty, I tried to make room for Masters and then tag along, but in the end his pace was faster. I pushed harder towards the final phase, but unfortunately he was now far away. Misano brings us well, we wanted to try again from here with Bonaldi Motorsport in the home race for the TDE team. I’m happy.”

And today the chase for the title restarts in race 2, which will find Ten Voorde and Malucelli in the front row with departure scheduled for 3.20pm (live on Sky Sport Arena, on Cielo and on www.carreracupitalia.it).

The rankings after race 1 in Misano

Absolute: 1. Quaresmini 116; 2. Bertonelli 114; 3. Ten Voorde 110; 4. Augustines 109; 5. Cerqui 107; 6. Malucelli 97; 7. Beloved 88; 8. Festante 73; 9. Iaquinta 71; 10. Strignano 65.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 127 points; 2. De Giacomi 102; 3. Phoenicians 75; 4. Gnemmi 53; 5. Giorgi 49.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 237 points; 2. Villorba Corse 181; 3. EF Racing 135; 4. Shadow Racing 130; 5. Bonaldi Motorsport 119.