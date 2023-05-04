The one that faced the pre-race test today at the Misano World Circuit in view of the first round of the season starting tomorrow and until Sunday to put on a show on the Romagna track is already a Carrera Cup Italia to brawl.

2023 opened with clear weather, pleasant temperatures, 33 Porsche 911 GT3 Cups and a preview with close gaps which, looking at the results in general, in addition to confirming a widespread balance, also underlines the growth of the teams and protagonists, many of the such as in the second season at the wheel of the “992” model introduced by the Italian one-make brand just a year ago.

The day was divided into two 2-hour sessions, one in the late morning and one in the middle of the afternoon and the work of the teams was able to take place without particular hitches (apart from an unfortunate Leo Caglioni, author of the best time in the middle of the day but then stopped in the pits due to engine problems) in view of the duels that will inflame the Misano weekend.

Just in the last minutes of the 4 hours of testing, Alberto Cerqui climbed to the top of the timesheets lapping in 1’35″466, which is almost six tenths faster than the 2021 pole position signed 11 months ago by Giorgio Amati (1’36” 012).

The 2021 champion and now BeDriver bearer preceded by only 63 thousandths Matteo Malucelli, in his second season with the family team, and by 81 Larry Ten Voorde, the Dutch Supercup double champion in forces at EF Racing among the most eagerly awaited of the season.

In fact, a trio of experience concentrated in less than a tenth of a second: truly a mouth-watering appetizer. Also because not even the first under of the Scholarship Program, Lorenzo Ferrari, is fourth, 2 tenths behind Cerqui.

The 20-year-old from Piacenza is in his first season with Raptor Engineering and also making his debut in the Carrera Cup, where he started in a concrete way ahead of Diego Bertonelli in the top-5, fifth by 3/10 at the dawn of his first year with Bonaldi Motorsport.

The times under the wall of 1 and 36 all arrived in the afternoon and encompass the first 8 of the day. All 4 tenths from the best time, Riccardo Agostini finished behind Bertonelli in order, the returning 2015 champion already at ease with the 911 GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse, and the Dinamic Motorsport duo formed by the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini and by the young Campanian Aldo Festante.

Jorge Lorenzo lapped in 1’36” flat. The multiple MotoGP champion opened the long engagement on the shores of the Adriatic on his 36th birthday, remaining half a second off the lead and entering the top-10 with an encouraging gap in view of the races and halved compared to a year ago.

Just a breath away from the Majorcan, for the second year as official driver of the Q8 Hi Perform Team, the aforementioned Caglioni finished tenth thanks to the time set in the morning with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing, then forced to stop (everything will be ok for tomorrow’s free practice, assure the team).

Having said that, the first 17 of the day are enclosed in less than a second, while the 19th time earned Alberto De Amicis (1’36″936) the best time among the protagonists of the Michelin Cup.

The Ebimotors standard bearer, chasing the title that eluded him last year, in the category preceded his teammate Paolo Gnemmi by two tenths and the AB Racing standard bearer Francesco Maria Fenici by three tenths, with Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) not far off. and Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) to complete the top-5.

Returning to the absolute results, on the other hand, it should be underlined as a curiosity that the ideal general lap would have achieved an excellent 1’35”0, a factor which legitimately suggests a bit of pre-tactical at the top.

Finally, Giorgio Amati and Lodovico Laurini were the only two drivers entered in the Italian one-make series who did not take to the track on Thursday’s test and therefore, for a total of cars that rises to 35, they will meet directly tomorrow (Friday) for the first free practice of this eagerly awaited 2023 starting at 3.25 pm (one hour session).

The times of the pre-Misano test