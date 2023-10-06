From tomorrow the gates of the Porsche Festival will open at the Misano World Circuit and the Italian Carrera Cup will experience the first highlight day of the fifth and penultimate round of the season, inaugurated already today with this afternoon’s test and Larry Ten Voorde’s best time in 1′ 35″581 and with the evening free practice, which took place at an unusual time due to the fact that race 1 will take place tomorrow at night, rewarded Simone Iaquinta.

It is no coincidence that the work of teams and drivers in free practice focused mostly on race pace, with the consequence that, in addition to the adaptation factor to driving in the dark, in general the results were higher than what was seen in the test lasting a few hours Before.

Iaquinta took the 911 GT3 Cup of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport to the top of the free practice standings with a quarter of an hour to go with a time of 1’36″099 and right at the end of the session Alberto Cerqui (BeDriver) came close to 44 thousandths climbing up the position and moving up to second place.

Another Carrera Cup champion, Riccardo Agostini (Villorba Corse), follows the leading duo just one tenth from the top, almost equaled by the host Giorgio Amati (Dinamic Motorsport), fourth, while his teammate Gianmarco Quaresmini has ended the day only in 14th place.

In the middle of the group the reigning champion is in… good company, given that Diego Bertonelli (Bonaldi Motorsport) ranked 11th and above all Ten Voorde is only 12th. The Dutchman from EF Racing was able to complete just 8 laps in the first part of free practice, forced to stop in the pits due to a broken axle shaft.

Returning to the best of the evening, fifth time for Matteo Malucelli (Team Malucelli) just 2 tenths behind Iaquinta, closely followed by the Ombra Racing trio with Keagan Masters sixth, Pietro Armanni seventh and Leo Caglioni ninth, interspersed with Jorge Lorenzo.

The already multiple MotoGP champion found a more constant pace with the 911 GT3 Cup of Team Q8 Hi Perform and closed the first day in Misano with the eighth fastest time, half a second from the top.

In a linear and uninterrupted session, with the top 18 within a second, the top-10 was completed by Aldo Festante (Dinamic Motorsport), while Francesco Maria Fenici with AB Racing jumped to the lead of the Michelin Cup by just two tenths ahead of Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT).

The best protagonists of the category this season are quite close together. The Ebimotors pair formed by Paolo Gnemmi and the leader Alberto De Amicis chase in turn chased by Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver).

Now the wait shifts to the Porsche Festival and the key events of the Carrera Cup Italia to the most prestigious event of the season: tomorrow (Saturday) the qualifying sessions which decide the starting grid for both races of the weekend will be held in a single round from 12.15pm at 12.55pm, while race 1 takes place in the evening at 8.20pm with floodlights and lights on and with live TV on Sky Sport channel 257.

Both qualifying (for the first time, live starting from 12.00) and race 1 will also be available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

