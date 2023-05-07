For Alberto De Amicis, the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia started in the opposite way compared to 2022, when he returned to the Ebimotors colors but was sanctioned in the inaugural race at Imola. This time at Misano, the Guidonia rider literally dominated the first weekend of the season in the Michelin Cup, driving with his brain always on amidst the many chaotic moments that occurred in the middle of the pack.

Brain on but also right foot glued to the accelerator, with flying lap and race pace on the levels of different “Pro” and above all, although not far away, not reachable by the two rivals who proved to be more insidious on the Romagna circuit: Alex De Giacomi and Francesco Maria Fenici.

With the one-two at Misano, De Amicis dug a small gap between himself and his direct rivals in the standings while waiting for the home round at Vallelunga and after race 2 he also felt the satisfaction of being the protagonist of the Primerent awards ceremony reserved for the best gentleman driver of the weekend.

Even though the Ebimotors standard bearer was already on the podium, he was excited by the decidedly inverted course compared to last season and in remembering all the people who supported him in this brilliant start: “A nice weekend – was the final comment by De Amicis –. First in the test, in free practice, in qualifying, in the races. Two very difficult races, to be managed well. The setup of the car was perfect, thanks to Ebimotors, the Centro Porsche Varese, Enrico Borghi, Sabrina, Fabio… the whole team… It’s a very efficient family!”.