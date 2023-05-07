Since the end of race 1 yesterday evening, the point of comparison with Larry Ten Voorde for the Italian drivers of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia has been the main argument. The Dutchman of EF Racing also swept race 2 today and flies in the standings, but behind him the rivals’ patrol raised the level and contained the gap (except for penalties) thanks to the excellent performance of Diego Bertonelli.

Not that the others didn’t study counter-moves, but the Bonaldi Motorsport driver gained the “advantage” of being able to observe his rival up close in qualifying, sprinting alongside him in the front row. In race 2 he literally tried to copy all the moves of the tread, also taking advantage of the rivals behind him, both during the race and in terms of the general classification, where, if Ten Voorde is increasingly first, Bertonelli is increasingly second.

A factor that shouldn’t be underestimated in view of the next round in Vallelunga, where the Dutchman won’t be there (concomitance with the German Cup) and so Bertonelli will show up with a small psychological advantage, as well as points in his pocket.

“Race 2 went better than yesterday – is the comment at the end of the weekend by the Italian vice-champion 2019, third last year –; not for the position, of course, but for the gap from Ten Voorde. I copied everything he did! From warming up the tires to trajectories. I tried to learn all about his experience lap after lap, then it became clear that he followed his pace. But at the beginning I saw him in more difficulty because perhaps he expected to give me a gap like yesterday. I really copied the warm up with the tires and then in the first laps I also tried to take some risks. It helped me, because then I got the penalty for the jump start. Let’s say that I learned a lot even recently, because in half an hour you don’t learn much, but he helped me dig the right gap on Agostini to keep second place on the podium”.