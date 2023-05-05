The engines of the 35 Porsche 911 GT3 Cups expected at the start of the first round of the Carrera Cup Italia at the Misano World Circuit are ready to start. After the briefing with test director Massimiliano Ghinassi, all the drivers are about to get into their respective cars, while the teams are finalizing the final details in view of an already very important and important event, given the high level displayed by the Italian one-make brand yesterday in the pre-race test.

Giorgio Amati, the Rimini native born in 1999 who returned to Dinamic Motorsport who last year took pole and won race 2 at Misano, did not lap on his home track on Thursday, but both he and his teammate Lodovico Laurini, the only ones absent in the test, they rejoined the group of participants, among other things all expected immediately after free practice for the traditional official group photo.

Leo Caglioni and Alexander Papadopulos (in action in the photo) also “recovered”. After setting the best time in the morning, yesterday the young Ombra Racing rider from Bergamo was forced to miss the afternoon test session due to an engine problem, now replaced by the team to allow him to regularly start the weekend.

Even the 24-year-old American driver of the Tsunami team was unable to complete the test (even if only in the final hour) due to a problem in the rim area of ​​the right rear, also in this case promptly resolved by the team staff with which the young man from Houston is making his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia.

Jorge Lorenzo is back in the paddock among the protagonists. The multiple MotoGP title holder said he was satisfied with what he was able to do yesterday in the pre-race test, including track performance, which he lacked a bit in the group test a month ago at Monza.

“I keep improving – said the Majorcan of Team Q8 Hi Perform –; the process goes on, maybe it’s a slow process, but now I feel I have the car much more in hand and I know how to behave when driving in various situations. I’m happy to have finished the test just half a second from the top”.