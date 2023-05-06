Perhaps he was more surprised than the observers or insiders, the fact remains that the return to the Carrera Cup Italia after 8 years and therefore also in the Porsche world of Riccardo Agostini is well underway between a concrete set-up work in the free practice and an excellent third time in the first qualifying of the season at Misano, one tenth behind Larry Ten Voorde and a hair’s breadth from Diego Bertonelli’s front row.

The new standard bearer of Villorba Corse in the Italian one-make series prevailed by winning the title in 2015 and this year he joined the program at the GT Open, restarting with a certain ease and waiting for an important race 1 at Misano which will be able to say much more on this early 2023: “Nice comeback so far – tells the 29-year-old pilot from Padua –. Honestly, I didn’t expect to be so competitive right away, also because there wasn’t much time available to prepare for the weekend. I got in the car for the first time on Thursday, we did 4 hours but we managed to improve from session to session until today in qualifying to fight for pole position”.

How did you find the Carrera Cup Italia again after 8 years and lots of wandering and many victories in other fields?

“The Carrera Cup has always been a very reference championship and if we want to be very competitive and preparatory for any driver. This year the level is extremely high. There are many drivers who have participated in the series for several years or even in several series, so for sure I’m back in a not so simple year. But better, in the end if you get a good result it’s worth double.”

And the new 911 GT3 Cup “992” that you didn’t know about?

“Since I won, two generations have actually changed because I raced with the 3.8 engine (of the 991, ed) and then came the 4.0, which was a big leap, and now the 992. I find it has more downforce, I think you can push a little more in the corners. Accustomed to the GT3, for sure in general in the ‘Cup’ the car has an early braking and this has been my focus during these two days. From the start I forced the braking too much, I put corner entry in a bit of a crisis and I penalized exit, brake management isn’t easy.”

So is there some leeway?

“I think so. There is some margin especially on the use of new tires which in fact I never put on until free practice. Even putting together the setup, the tyre, the lap, the track limits here at Misano, which also in qualifying they dominated, it wasn’t easy.”

You talked about a high level and you certainly helped raise it further in these last few days: so what’s your goal this year?

“The focus is undoubtedly on being able to grow more and more, also with the team. I’m happy that Raimondo (Amadio, ed.) gave me this opportunity. I will do my best to give the team all my contribution to try and bring Villorba Corse to the top. It’s clear that I, as the winner of the series, am forced to win in quotation marks, but honestly we’re talking about 8 years ago, a championship with a totally different car. Each has its own story. What good has been done we will keep it good and what good will be done we will see. But I’m convinced that we can do well given today’s qualifying and how the first race weekend started.”

How did you find yourself in the team?

“I had experience with SVC in 2011 with Formula Abarth and therefore in a different motorsport context. And in this situation many things have changed, apart from Raimondo, who is always here. At the moment there is everything to do well. The car I have at my disposal is new, so honestly I can’t ask for more.We certainly have some technical steps we can take at the car level because I picked it up a few hours ago so I’m sure there’s potential. We will see.”

And with Strignano teammate?

“Benny is a very good boy. He doesn’t like Misano very much, but I’m sure that with help and a quick reference he too can grow a lot and it’s only right that we help each other and work in the same direction.”

Going back to the series: Ten Voorde is certainly a reference name, perhaps like him not everyone will always be present, in short, how will the season be managed to get to the top or in any case fight for the title?

“Actually, I hope everyone is always there at all the races, in the sense that at least this way you always have a reference of what’s going on, especially with people who often drive this car. The fact of being close to Ten Voorde is certainly positive This is a championship that is always won with the head, then this year has different dynamics, without the inversion of the grid but precisely with the start of race 2 with the second best time and therefore it will be understandable. hurry, you don’t need to be anxious about performing. Sometimes even a second, third or fourth place can go well. Winning is always the goal, but consistency always pays off.”