The final classification of race 1 of the Carrera Cup Italia stage at the Porsche Festival in Misano has changed. And it’s a big change, given that it concerns the overall podium. First place in the Masters confirmed and second place for Bertonelli, Malucelli loses third place.

The driver from Forlì was penalized 5 seconds after the race due to an early start and in the new classification he is relegated to seventh place. Agostini, however, was promoted to third on the podium, while Amati became fourth, Cerqui fifth and Quaresmini sixth, who thus gained a further point in the general, where he sensationally returned to the lead after a very long, exciting and truly full of twists and turns Saturday. Until almost midnight…