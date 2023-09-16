We cannot speak of a real surprise when we talk about the pole position for race 1 grabbed by Keagan Masters and Ombra Racing on Saturday of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza.

The young South African won the Scholarship Program last year, won his first race on the Autodromo Nazionale and then chose to move up to the Supercup, where just two weeks ago he concluded the season still on the Brianza circuit.

However, beating Larry Ten Voorde was not a given and the Dutchman from EF Racing can certainly complain about a bit of bad luck with the traffic he encountered in the final stretch of his best lap, when he was half a second ahead at the half time. and in fact as an ideal time it has a clear 1.49.

Masters did his thing with perfect timing and in the end the 1’49″481 obtained right at the end rewarded him with a pole which for this afternoon’s race will see him line up ahead of Simone Iaquinta, on the front row with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport , and Ten Voorde himself, while the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini completes the second row with Dinamic Motorsport, rediscovering his usual verve after the difficult weekend at Mugello in July.

“There was a problem with the live timing system in the car – said Masters –, so we went a little blind on the trend of the times, I trusted my instincts. The team did a great job on the setup and the car was fantastic. We refined the setup between the first and second Michelin trains to better adapt it to track conditions. I was faster than two weeks ago in the Supercup, where I encountered some traffic, we were worried this time too, but instead it went well.”

What race do you foresee now? Behind you everyone is fighting for the championship…

“I know well that Iaquinta and Ten Voorde are very strong in the race, I think we will have to manage it as best we can, obviously the tires above all, we will have to make sure that everything goes smoothly in general without making mistakes. And getting a good start at the start will be crucial, there is a long straight up to turn 1. Then, if you manage to stay in front, you still have to stay there for another 30 minutes, so you have to always have a good car and stay focused.”

How was it to return to the Italian series?

“It’s always wonderful to return to the Temple of Speed, I’m very happy that the team asked me to join them this weekend and to return to the Italian Carrera Cup and meet up with all the people I met last year when I started my career .”

Will we see you again in the next stages?

“Nothing has been confirmed for Misano yet but who knows… maybe I’ll take part as a guest in another race, we’ll see what will happen.”

Going from one smile to another, Iaquinta also enjoys the front row and pole position, in his case race 2 thanks to his second best time, just 19 thousandths faster than the South African’s (while Ten Voorde will again be third ).

“I’m really happy – said Iaquinta after qualifying –, I knew we had great potential and already in free practice I was very calm. Today with the team we put everything together. Then I’m very happy with the pole for race 2 tomorrow, they are two more important points which are useful when having to catch up on the leaders in the standings. Then the races are my strong point, I usually do better, so let’s hope. We will certainly go on the attack again today, we have to come back, we have nothing to lose…”