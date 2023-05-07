For Jorge Lorenzo, the first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia was important to verify the work done in the winter and also the level achieved compared to the best in the series.

The Misano weekend was not the easiest for the MotoGP multiple champion now official rider of the Q8 Hi Perform Team in the Italian one-make brand. A good time in the tests was released, but even in free practice the Majorcan “argued” a bit with the track limits, while in race 1, despite putting on a show in many duels and overtaking at the limits of the top-10, a penalty for causing a contact with Lodovico Laurini had kicked him out of the points just after the race.

For this reason Lorenzo also says he was surprised by the good general performance (in qualifying, for example, 9 tenths from a super Larry Ten Voorde) which in any case was there and above all by the encouraging eighth place clinched in race 2. All while waiting for the Seasonal debut also in the Supercup at Imola and then the second Italian round at Vallelunga.

And always considering that this year in the Carrera Cup Italia “The level has risen quite a bit – points out the Spanish –3-4 other very strong riders arrived and this makes it more difficult to get results in terms of positions, but the truth is that there is a big difference in going from being 2 seconds to regularly less than 1 second from the leader in the lap of a year”.

The general post-weekend considerations are therefore positive for Lorenzo, who underlines: “The last half second is missing to fight for the podium. It was important to finish race 2 to have a solid basis of points and arrive at Vallelunga with greater serenity. It’s a shame that I lost 12th position in race 1 and therefore other points, however in a championship with many contacts and sanctions it can happen and even if it hurts you have to accept it.In truth I had difficulties in the test and therefore I didn’t expect to get such a good result here, instead I put a lot of hopes on circuits like Vallelunga and Mugello, I think they are suitable more to my driving style. There I have to aim for my first top-5 of my car career”.