Ombra Racing, Team and Drivers champion in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022, has announced the second name for 2023 in the Italian one-make brand: it is that of Kang Ling, who joins the Brescia-born Pietro Armanni in the line-up of the Bergamo team.

A “welcome return” for Ombra that of the 26-year-old Chinese driver, already in the team at the 24h of Spa in 2018 which ended with a victory in the Silver Cup. Ling began his automotive career in 2015, then moving to Europe for his debut in Gran Turismo with the Italian GT Championship and in the 2019 season the International GT Open.

After a forced pause linked to the pandemic and a season as a protagonist in the Carrera Cup Asia, which ended in third place in the overall standings, the driver from Beijing will make his debut in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in 2023 to increase his wealth of experience, with the aim of grow in the world of the Stuttgart single-make brand always looking at the Porsche Supercup (where this year Ombra will field Riccardo Pera, the Macedonian Risto Vukov and in collaboration with BeDriver also the South African Keagan Masters).

The car entrusted to the young Chinese driver will be supported by the Centro Porsche Padova, once again alongside the Ombra team as dealer partner for the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

Kang Ling: “I am very happy to return to racing in Europe, after a three-year break due to Covid: in recent years, however, I have had the opportunity to gain a lot of experience with the Cup cars and I am happy to have found an agreement again with the Ombra Racing team: with I have good memories of them thanks to their debut with victory in the 24h of Spa 2018. Thanks to all the partners who support the program, together with the Centro Porsche Padova, I’m sure we will have a busy season full of satisfactions”.

Davide Mazzoleni – Ombra Racing Team Manager: “Kang Lin has the enviable record of 100% victories in the races played with Ombra: with these assumptions we have always had the mutual will to collaborate again. Finally, the post-pandemic travel restrictions have eased, giving us the opportunity to embark on this new program together. We aim to do well and grow together!”.