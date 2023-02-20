Jorge Lorenzo had already told Motorsport.com that his participation in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia also in 2023 as a driver and testimonial of the Q8 Hi Perform Team was 99% certain. Now comes the confirmation of the Majorcan who is already a multi-world champion and has been busy for a year in his new sporting career, this time precisely “on four wheels”.

The Spaniard, who last year obtained an eighth place as his best result in Vallelunga and who also had some chances of entering the top-5 at the end of the season, showing clear progress compared to his first appearances, will therefore return to the one-make series organized by Porsche Italia always in the colors of the main partner of the tricolor series.

The 911 GT3 Cup number 8 of the Q8 Hi Perform team will once again be followed technically by Ghinzani Arco Motorsport and the Carrera Cup Italia will be Lorenzo’s priority in 2023: to do well (understood: to do much better than in his debut year 2022 ) he bets a lot. A general objective that he never hid, not even at the beginning, and which he can now concretely pursue on the strength of the foundations and experience he has gained. Naturally, the challenge remains ambitious and anything but simple.

The Spanish rider, it’s news these days, will join the Italian program with the international one of the Supercup. In the case of the one-make series which takes place in the context of the European F1 GPs, Lorenzo will side with the German team Huber Racing and the support of GLG Multi Family Office, based in Dubai.

The Supercup will be used above all as an additional “gym”, while the Carrera Cup Italia remains the priority, so much so that in the only concurrence on the calendar, that of Silverstone/Mugello on 9 July, Lorenzo will be busy right on the ups and downs of the Tuscan track, giving up so to the British stage.