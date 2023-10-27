If Ten Voorde is already at the top on Friday of the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, chased by Iaquinta and the French new entry Klein (two double national champions), the pursuers of the Dutch leader have not given up, even if the The final results of the free practice sessions, at least at first glance at the set times, do not reveal much optimism.

In reality they were technically very diversified tests between the various contenders and the choice of tires used (or available) was undoubtedly the most determining factor, in addition to the fact that someone on the Santerno circuit perhaps achieved it a little further” responsive” having lapped in last week’s tests.

Also not to be underestimated are some games of… hide and seek that some of the protagonists may have played trying to hide some good card. Among them, the fastest of the day was Bertonelli (still within half a second), while Agostini, Quaresmini and Cerqui finished far from Ten Voorde’s time, well beyond the top-10.

Below are their comments, in strict order of championship standings, led by the Dutchman with 12 points over Quaresmini, 15 over Agostini, 23 over Cerqui and 24 over Bertonelli.

Quaresmini

“I’m satisfied because we only had tires with a lot of kilometers available. Despite this, I managed to keep a good pace in the second set. It’s a shame about some track limits that don’t put me further ahead in the free standings but we’ve seen that we’re competitive. We will certainly give our all in qualifying tomorrow. The crucial point of this weekend is to get two pole positions. I’m calm, both the team and I know what we have to do and we will fight together until the end to try to achieve the feat, not easy, but in the end I’m the first in the fight with Ten Voorde and there’s also the Team title to secure. One more reason for the kids to be at the top.”

Augustines

“Not very good in terms of results but I wanted to try a few things. In my opinion it’s not bad, we can do quite well tomorrow. I don’t know exactly where we will be, but in my opinion we can do a good job. For the championship there are possibilities, at least mathematically, even if certainly for a series of reasons there is a driver who is better prepared than the others. But motorsport is made up of many things. A good qualification would help a lot, then the race can have a thousand facets. I have nothing to lose and I will do my best.”

Look for it

“Free practice was conditioned by some technical choices that we tried anyway. We still found something good even if the weather didn’t come out in the end. But we wanted to experiment a bit and now we’ll put it all on the line in qualifying. We know it won’t be easy but we’ll try to do our best. There is little to do: the race will be long, but as we have seen in the previous ten races, if you start from the front a good 60-70% of the race affects it. It’s logical that we also saw that starting from the front isn’t enough. It certainly helps a lot especially here in Imola where overtaking is possible but we are definitely not in Monza. Tomorrow the track will improve, although it must be said that these quite high curbs affect the times a bit.”

Bertonelli

“Tomorrow a low 43 is feasible and if the weather is ideal I think we will be close to 42, if not better. However, we tried what we had to try. We only have a small doubt left but tomorrow it won’t be. Last week’s test helped us, I’m also more ready. What if I aim for the title? Otherwise I wouldn’t be here! However, anything can happen.”