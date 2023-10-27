The first name of the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Imola is that of Ten Voorde and, without particular surprises because he is recognized as the favourite, he emerges from the free practice session that opened the weekend which will issue all the verdicts of the season.

Improving by a few thousandths on the last attempt, the current championship leader set the best time in 1’44″760 in the session which saw the return of the 911 GT3 Cups of the Italian single-make brand to the Santerno circuit after almost two seasons, considering that the Carrera Cup Italia has not played a round in Imola since the beginning of 2022.

Pole at the time was taken by Diego Bertonelli, just a tenth better than today’s time set by the Enrico Fulgenzi Racing standard-bearer, even though it was coming after a rainy Friday and a damp first part of qualifying.

In short, the limits are destined to drop, and by a lot, in qualifying tomorrow, but in the meantime the Ten Voorde factor does not change and immediately establishes itself at the top of the time list, among other things with a full 2 ​​tenths of an advantage over Marvin Klein.

The already two-time champion of the Carrera Cup France started his first weekend well in the Porsche Italia single-brand together with the Target Competition team, in which he is also making his debut as coach of the Slutskii twins, included in the Scholarship Program directed by Andrea Boldrini .

The two rookies who race with an Israeli passport occupied the top-10 several times during today’s session and in particular Artem managed to obtain the fifth best result (top among the under 23s) less than half a second from Ten Voorde, while Zahkar finished 12th at 8 tenths.

Behind Klein, who jumped to second on the last lap, Simone Iaquinta set the third best time, therefore another double champion, in this case Italian. The very competitive standard bearer of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport finished 263 thousandths of a second behind Ten Voorde, just ahead of a lively Aldo Festante, fourth in the final minutes with the first 911 GT3 Cup of the Dinamic team, chasing the team title.

Diego Bertonelli stopped half a second from the top, sixth and appearing quite on the ball with Bonaldi Motorsport: the Tuscan driver was the fastest today among Ten Voorde’s challengers for the title.

At 7 tenths, and all in the same tenth, are followed by Pietro Armanni (Ombra Racing), the good debut of the German Sebastian Freymuth, eighth with Raptor Engineering, Enrico Fulgenzi, Matteo Malucelli, who completes the top-10 and Leonardo Caglioni (Ombra Racing) .

Among the protagonists still in the running for the title, only Riccardo Agostini 13th (8 tenths of a second with Villorba Corse), Gianmarco Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport) 16th and Alberto Cerqui (BeDriver) 18th, both in addition to second.

Below second with the 15th time, multiple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, now the official rider of the Q8 Hi Perform Team, limited the gap, while Giorgio Amati was only 17th but without the possibility of competing in the last part of the session.

The young man from Rimini ran into a technical setback 18 minutes from the end of the session when he stopped in the Rivazza area causing a full course yellow of just 4 minutes. For the Dinamic standard-bearer only 13 laps were completed, while track limits were once again an important theme in the last free practices of the year.

There were numerous infringements, especially in the Piratella-Acque Minerali-Variante Alta stretch, so much so that in the final stage the work of two young protagonists, the American Papadopulos and the Austrian Felbermayr, were even given a black flag for repeated abuse.

As for the Michelin Cup, Gianluca Giorgi led BeDriver to the top thanks to the 21st overall time at 1″9 from Ten Voorde. The Milanese driver preceded the duelists for the title with the pursuer Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) in front to Alberto De Amicis (Ebimotors), who however will only need a few points to win the title.

In the category, there was only one lap to report with immediate return to the pit lane and therefore no time trial set for Johannes Zelger, who therefore effectively missed the entire session.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will already be an in or out day in Imola, which hosts qualifying starting at 10.00 and race 1 in the afternoon: appointment at 3.20 pm and live TV on Sky Sport Max (Sky 205) and live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

